Jason Bromfield Fulfills His Dream, Launches Open Doors Recording Studio

by Howard Campbell

ORLANDO – The 1990s are usually considered the golden age of dancehall music. There were countless hit songs by acts like Shabba Ranks, Super Cat, Garnet Silk, Buju Banton and Everton Blender.

Jason Bromfield had a front-row seat for many of those hits, some of which he was the engineer. A resident of Orlando since 2008, he fulfills his dream in late September with the official launch of his Open Doors Recording Studio in that city.

“My vision was to always have my own studio, it really didn’t matter to me how big or small it was. My goal was always to deliver the best music; I am grateful to the Almighty that my dreams are finally being fulfilled.

Open Doors Recording Studio will deliver the best in music production to every artist,” he vowed.

He will also make his debut as a producer with the Open Doors rhythm which has songs by Anthony B, Luciano and Norris Man.

Bromfield is from Spanish Town, Jamaica’s first capital. He started his career in 1989 with producer Jack Scorpio before leaving to work with singer Junior Reid’s JR Productions.

During his tenure with JR Productions, he engineered his first hit song, Rappa Pom Pom, a dancehall anthem for Reid. Bromfield went on to Penthouse Records, owned by producer Donovan Germain and home to rising star Buju Banton.