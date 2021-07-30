Janette Brin of Caribbean POSH Magazine on a Mission to Empower Women in the Caribbean

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – While attending Notre Dame of Maryland University, Janette Brin noticed that two of pop music’s major stars — Shaggy and Sean Paul — were from the Caribbean, yet they were never featured on the cover of any mainstream magazine.

Being from the Virgin Islands, that concerned her.

It was during her final year as an undergraduate that the idea to start a magazine focusing on Caribbean people and issues, struck her. That publication, Caribbean POSH, celebrates its 16th birthday this year.

POWER Brunch Edition

The latest edition of Brin’s quarterly magazine’s POWER Brunch edition features Bahamian aviation attorney Rexy Rolle on its cover. Rolle is vice-president of operations and general counsel at Western Air Limited, a privately-owned airline in The Bahamas.

“Caribbean POSH has achieved several objectives, but the greatest is yet to be achieved. And that is to be the Essence Magazine of the Caribbean. The wheels are definitely in motion as I work to do my part in elevating the voice of Caribbean women and Caribbean people in general,” said Brin.

Born in the United States Virgin Islands, she was raised in the British Virgin Islands. While living and studying in Maryland, Brin’s Caribbean awareness grew. She would travel to New York City frequently for meetings with leading music industry players. Including, Barbadian broadcaster Dahved Levy and Grenadian Yvette Noel-Schure of Sony Records.

Those links helped introduce her to high-profile artists which made it easier to snare interviews for her fledgling magazine.

Jamaican singer Diana King, best known for the hit single Shy Guy, was on the cover of Caribbean POSH’s maiden issue. Since then, Shaggy, Wyclef Jean, Lady Saw, Tessanne Chin, Alison Hinds, Nina Sky, Pressure, Nikki Z, FayAnn Lyons, and Etana have graced its front page.

Brin notes that even after 16 years, producing her magazine physically and online is still a labor of love. She gave a nod to Caribbean POSH’s dedicated freelance writers and photographers as well as her son. He encouraged Brin to expand the publication.

POSHgirl Power Brunch

“We would have many interesting conversations. He helped me to realize that Caribbean POSH was also about me and women like me. Hence, Caribbean POSH evolving into a lifestyle brand and later introducing the annual POSHgirl POWER Brunch, which is now six years running,” she noted.

The POSHgirl Power Brunch is an empowerment forum that attracts women from around the Caribbean to the British Virgin Islands. Where they discuss issues affecting them. It was held virtually last year due to the Coronavirus.

Brin foresees her enterprise growing even more in the immediate future.

“God willing, Caribbean POSH will undoubtedly be the leading lifestyle brand in the region. Our publication will be a trusted go-to for Caribbean women to seek inspiration; our empowerment event will be launching in new Caribbean destinations, and Caribbean POSH merchandise will be well-known as trendy items to have,” she said.