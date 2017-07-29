JAMPRO targets Diaspora for Investments at 2017 Jamaica Diaspora Conference

Kingston, Jamaica – The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) will be seeking investors for local projects at the 2017 Jamaica Diaspora Conference, held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston on July 23- 26, 2017.

The Agency has partnered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade to engage the diaspora, promote new and traditional sectors in business, and enable Jamaica’s growth opportunities for community and economic development.

JAMPRO seeks to connect with members of the Jamaican diaspora who have excelled in various fields at the event, and will be speaking to attendees who are interested in doing business in Jamaica.

The Agency will also host a Business Round Table on July 25 to discuss business opportunities for diaspora members returning to Jamaica.

The discussions will include Dr. Kingsley Chin, CEO, of KIC Ventures, Mr. Paul Lewis, Director of BnRs (Pedro Plains) and Mr. Oliver McIntosh, CEO of SportsMax.

The agency intends to generate investment and trade interest in the diaspora community by connecting them to key local players and introducing them to diverse trade and investment projects. Meetings and site visits will be facilitated to give business professionals and entrepreneurs a chance to see what Jamaica has to offer.

Emphasising the importance of the diaspora community, JAMPRO President Diane Edwards said the Agency has been engaging members of the diaspora for investment and export opportunities on a sustained basis.

Edwards explained that JAMPRO was keen on connecting the diaspora to viable options for success in Jamaica, and building relationships with those who are interested to bring more business to Jamaica, “Many of Jamaica’s most successful and innovative companies are started by members of the diaspora who have returned home full time, or looked for projects to support through investment. We want to encourage more members of the diaspora to take this route, and realize that Jamaica has more to offer than they have previously thought, including opportunities to innovate, share knowledge and build the economy, ” she said.

The Jamaica Diaspora Conference provides a useful forum to encourage investment and trade in Jamaican projects and businesses. JAMPRO looks forward to mining opportunities and success at the event.