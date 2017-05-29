JAMPRO takes Brand Jamaica to The Caribbean

Kingston, Jamaica – As part of the JAMPRO’s strategy to develop Jamaican exporters and increase export to regional markets, JAMPRO, Jamaica’s trade and investment promotions agency, will lead 18 companies on export promotion missions to Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and The Bahamas.

The Caribbean Market Mission, a part of JAMPRO’s export development programme Export Max, will commence on June 18, 2017 in Barbados and end on June 30, 2017 in The Bahamas.

The Mission will give companies the opportunity to promote Brand Jamaica in the region and increase the export of Jamaican products to regional markets.

The companies will have scheduled business meetings with buyers to promote their products, execute trade visits to key retail outlets, and have key discussions with private and public sector partners to garner market intelligence.

The Caribbean Market Mission will support Export Max’s goal of increasing overall exports for the participating companies by 50%.

Export Max II is a three-year initiative geared towards providing focused capacity building and market penetration support for exporting and export-ready firms. Vice President of Export and Market Development at JAMPRO, Robert Scott, said the programme has already provided development services for the enrolled companies to improve their strategic planning, marketing, labelling and productivity. He explained that the programme is now deepening the market penetration phase with the Caribbean Mission.

“At the commencement of the Export Max programme, the participants highlighted the Caribbean region as a key target market of interest as the people of this region share similar tastes and consumption patterns. Based on our assessments and prior partnerships, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and The Bahamas will be the locations for companies to promote Brand Jamaica, and reap the benefit of their development for the past 2 years. We are looking forward to strengthening our Caribbean partnerships, and will be working assiduously to ensure that companies learn about what is in demand in these markets; our aim is to build relationships locally as we increase trade. I am pleased that with the support of our partners, we will make this initiative a reality and hopefully boost Caribbean trade,” Mr. Scott explained.

Scott further explained that, “Having visited the various markets, it is very clear that there is significant interest in doing business with Jamaican firms. In particular, Trinidadian firms are looking forward to the potential collaboration with Jamaican-owned businesses.”

The Caribbean Market Mission’s participating companies are Export Max enterprises Crimson Dawn Manufacturing Co. Ltd; Dawson Trading Company Ltd; R & D Commercial Holdings (formerly EG Wellness Brands); Free Form Factory Ltd; Grace Agro-Processors (Division of GK Foods & Services); Jamaica Drip Irrigation Ltd.; Tripple C Manufacturing Limited; Very Amazing Products (VAP) Limited; Island Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd; Boss Furniture Co. Ltd; Carita Jamaica Ltd.; Country House Products; Country Traders and JABEXCO Limited – Best Dressed Foods. Manufacturers King Pepper Products Limited; Southside Distributors Ltd and AG Chem Plant Limited will also participate on select missions.

The Export Max programme is executed in partnership with The Development Bank of Jamaica, The HEART Trust/NTA, Scotiabank and The Jamaica Productivity Centre. JAMPRO is an Agency of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.