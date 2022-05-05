JAMPRO Hosts Luncheon in Philadelphia to Promote Jamaican Business Opportunities

[PHILADELPHIA] – Jamaica’s investment and export promotion Agency, JAMPRO, hosted a business luncheon on April 29, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to promote Jamaican investment and export opportunities.

The event highlighted 5 participants from the export development programme, Export Max III. Plus it featured Prime Minister of Jamaica, The Most Honourable Andrew Holness. Senator The Honourable Aubyn Hill, Minister of Industry, Investment, and Commerce, also addressed participants at the event. In addition, he had meetings with members of the business community.

The activity shed light on various developments happening in the Jamaican economy, as well as the island’s growing sectors and industries. It also provided an opportunity to connect with the Diaspora, which the government is encouraging to invest in Jamaica. It was part of a trade mission to the Penn Relays, where the aforementioned Export Max companies sold their products and developed relationships with buyers and distributors.