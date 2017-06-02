JAMPRO connects international buyers with local Jamaican companies

Kingston, Jamaica – Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) will be connecting international buyers with Jamaican companies at the inaugural Jamaica International Exhibition (JIE).

The Agency announced today that it was focused on connecting Jamaican exporters to potential buyers to boost exports.

The event will be hosted by the Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association (JMA) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre from June 1-3, 2017.

The buyers, recruited through JAMPRO’s buyer recruitment programme, will be travelling from Canada, The Bahamas, Grenada, The United States and The United Kingdom. They will engage local companies to explore business partnership opportunities, purchase Jamaican-made products and source new goods.

Over 100 exhibitors have confirmed their participation in the expo, which will be the first international exhibition show in Jamaica.

Robert Scott, Vice President of JAMPRO’s Export and Market Development Division said that the Agency is looking at multiple avenues to promote Jamaican products locally and internationally. Noting the soon to be executed Caribbean Market Mission and initiatives to develop the export of Castor Oil and cosmetics, he said JAMPRO is focused on driving the export agenda by exploring innovative and new channels in order to increase exports.

According to Mr. Scott, “This exhibition will provide our local companies with an opportunity to meet with buyers and gain insight on what their international competitors have in the market. We have seen from initiatives such as Expo Jamaica that buyers are always looking for something new and innovative to bring to their customers. We will be focusing on bringing those innovative products to the international market and creating linkages through this trade show. I would like to commend the JMA for this initiative, and we look forward to partnering with them on this event.”

The Jamaica International Exhibition promises to be an exciting opportunity for Jamaican manufacturers. JAMPRO is anticipating great success from the event, and looks forward to collaborating with partners at the Conference. JAMPRO is an Agency of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.