JAMPRO appoints investment adviser to promote Jamaica in India

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) has appointed an Honorary Investment Advisor that will increase business between Jamaica and India, and will promote  Jamaica’s export and investment opportunities.

JAMPRO and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAFT) officially signed the partnership with Dr Murthy Devarabhotla, Managing Director of Tudor Management Consultants, at JAMPRO’s Head Office on October 12, 2018. 

Dr. Devarabhotla will be working on behalf of the Government of Jamaica to foster business partnerships between Jamaica and India, while driving Jamaica’s growth in investment and export.

The recruitment is part of JAMPRO and the Ministry’s strategy to expand Jamaica’s reach in international markets, and increase awareness of business opportunities in Jamaica.  

Ambassador Marcia Yvette Gilbert-Roberts, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (right), High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, Shri M. Sevala Naik (second left) and Nicholas Sutherland, Manager, New Market Development at JAMPRO look on as JAMPRO President Diane Edwards (centre left) hands Dr. Murthy Devarabhotla an official certificate recognising him as an Honorary Investment Adviser for Jamaica in India.

