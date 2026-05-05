Warrenton, Georgia – A fan of Blaxploitation and Kung Fu movies from the 1970s, James Williams wanted to emulate their rawness for Squatta, his first feature film. It is scheduled for release in October.

Production on the low-budget thriller — which has an American and Jamaican cast — began last June in his hometown of Warrenton, Georgia. He expects to film its final scenes in Jamaica during the summer.

According to Williams, a 50 year-old Maryland native, he is a fan of African-American crime movies from the 1970s that starred actors like Pam Grier and Fred Williamson. Furthermore, he is also big into action flicks from Hong Kong, released during that period.

“Squatta borrows from the heart of these films, and to pay homage during the film’s ‘badman’ narrative anchored by American actors Akeem Cheatham, Spliff Star, and a Jamaican actor to be named later,” Williams told South Florida Caribbean News.

However, he added that there are differences.

“The first indicator that Squatta is different should be pretty obvious. I prioritize production quality and the craft of cinema over everything, so anyone familiar with Squatta’s predecessors should immediately see the difference,” Williams stated. “The second is that it is a horror/murder mystery, which I have not seen come out of Jamaica.”

A 21-year member of the US Army, Williams left the service in 2021 with the rank of major. He is a graduate of Howard University. There, he earned a degree in radio, television and film.

Williams is the source for most of Squatta’s $250,000 budget. Initial filming took place at his property in Warrenton, followed by a second round of production in Jamaica last September.

Cast of Squatta

Leading the Jamaican cast are seasoned actors Stokely Brown and Christopher “Johnny” Daley, singer Blvk H3ro and deejay Mr. Easy. Williams was introduced to Brown in 2025 after updating a script he first drafted in 2008 after visiting Trinidad, where he saw a squatter’s settlement.

Williams developed a fondness for Jamaican culture during the 1990s when he was introduced to dancehall-reggae and movies like Dancehall Queen.