Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Among Panelists for Resilience Council Mini Masterclass at ITB Berlin

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at ITB Berlin, the Global Travel and Tourism Global Resilience Council will be hosting its first mini masterclass of the decade, with high-profile speakers including the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica and Dr. Caroline Brown from the World Health Organisation, who will provide a situational update on the virus and discuss crisis management and resiliency in the shadow of COVID-19.

Taking place at 16:00 as part of ITB’s Responsible Tourism Day, directly before the Minister’s Summit on sustainable destination best practices, the Resilience Council mini masterclass will examine the latest update on COBVID-19 and discuss the importance of resilience to crisis management planning.

The panel will debate how destinations and enterprises can adapt their planning, considering implications on culture, regional networks, technology, internal and external policy, communications strategy and economic frameworks.

They will also explore how technology and data, which is driving the digital transformation of the travel industry, can be used to ensure sustainable resilience, providing an in-depth case study which highlights how destinations can minimise the impact of a crisis.

Crisis Management and Resiliency in the Shadow of COVID-19

Wednesday 4 March 2020

16:00 – 16:45

Location: City Cube, Berlin, Hall A1

The panel will be moderated by Ian Taylor, Executive Editor, Travel Weekly Group and feature speakers:

Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica

Caroline Brown, European Regional Program Director, WHO

Carlos Cendra, Chief Marketing Officer, Mabrian Technologies

Scott Hume,Vice President, Operations, Global Rescue

The Global Travel and Tourism Resilience Council serves the worldwide travel industry, facilitating planning and preparation for crisis response, recovery and resilience issues.

The Resilience Council is a network and forum for governments and businesses, bringing the public and private sectors together for the development of sustainable frameworks to enable business growth.

A programme of events will take place throughout the year, providing platforms and opportunities to raise global awareness and education for leaders and decision makers and share resources, providing guidance and recognition across the industry.

2020 EVENTS CALENDAR

4 March: ITB Berlin , Germany

, Germany 19 April: ATM , Dubai, UAE Crisis Preparedness and Resiliency

, Dubai, UAE Crisis Preparedness and Resiliency 21 April: WTTC Global Summit , Cancun, Mexico – Crisis Preparedness, Management and Recovery

, Cancun, Mexico – Crisis Preparedness, Management and Recovery 28 May: UNWTO/MOT Jamaica, Montego Bay, Jamaica – Innovation, Resilience and Crisis Management in Tourism

Jamaica, Montego Bay, Jamaica – Innovation, Resilience and Crisis Management in Tourism 5 November: WTM , London, UK – Resilience Council Thinktank

, London, UK – Resilience Council Thinktank 7 December: Expo 2020, Dubai UAE – Global Resilience Summit