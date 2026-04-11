Jamaica’s Tourism Industry Milestone: One Million Visitors Post Hurricane Melissa

WASHINGTON, DC — Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, delivered a powerful address to the Jamaican diaspora community at the Embassy of Jamaica on April 8. He credited the diaspora as among the country’s most influential ambassadors and unveiled a landmark tourism milestone.

Specifically, Jamaica welcomed over one million visitor arrivals and generated $956 million in foreign exchange earnings in the first quarter of 2026. This occurred just five months after the disruption of Hurricane Melissa.

‘Resilience in Action’

Speaking before an audience of Jamaican professionals, community leaders, and friends of Jamaica in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area — home to over 38,000 Jamaicans — Minister Bartlett called the recovery ‘resilience in action.’ He also challenged every member of the diaspora to continue amplifying Jamaica’s story on the world stage.

“Before a traveler ever books a ticket, before they see a brochure or a campaign, they often hear about Jamaica through you,” Minister Bartlett told the gathering. “You are among our most powerful ambassadors, and I mean that in the most literal sense.”

The Minister said Jamaica’s strong first-quarter results did not happen by accident. Despite disruption from Hurricane Melissa, tourism kept its momentum. The Minister credited this in large part to the diaspora. They did not let a negative narrative take hold.

“These figures speak to the resilience of the destination and global support that our island continues to receive. The world is confident in our ability to recover from disruptions and deliver top-class hospitality at ever level,” said Minister Bartlett.

The Minister also said that there is a lot of fake news right now. The diaspora helps protect Jamaica’s reputation around the world.

“Every time you speak positively about Jamaica, every time you correct a misconception, every time you invite someone to visit or return — you are actively strengthening our country’s resilience.”

Resilience of Our Tourism Sector

Adding to the destination’s stellar post hurricane performance, Director of Tourism, Donovan White said, “Surpassing one million visitor arrivals in under six months since the passage of Hurricane Melissa is a remarkable achievement for Jamaica. It speaks directly to the resilience of our tourism sector and the unwavering commitment of our partners and the Jamaican people.” “I extend sincere thanks for their continued confidence in our destination.” “Encouragingly, we have recorded year-to-date growth of 25% from Latin America and 7% from Asia—clear indicators that our strategy to diversify and expand into new markets is delivering meaningful results.”

Diaspora Call to Action

Minister Bartlett closed his address with a direct and personal call to action for every member of the Jamaican diaspora, “Tonight is both a thank you and an invitation.” “Continue telling our story with pride. Continue sharing the truth of who we are and correcting the misinformation. Continue encouraging others to experience Jamaica for themselves.” “And of course — continue coming home. Because Jamaica will always be your home.”

Together, the minister affirmed, Jamaica’s story will not be defined by disruption, but by resilience, authenticity, and strength.