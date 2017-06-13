Jamaica’s Reggae Sumfest celebrates its 25th year

Reggae Sumfest, the Island’s Biggest Weeklong Festival Takes Place July 16 – 22, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae Sumfest returns to Montego Bay this summer, for the 25th staging of the “Greatest Reggae Show on Earth.”

From July 16 – 21, the music festival, which draws thousands of reggae and dancehall fans from across the world, will see some of the genre’s biggest names, including Sean Paul, Beenie Man and Sean Kingston. Other popular acts, like Alkaline, Mavado, Sizzla and Jah Cure, round out the lineup of over 30 artists.

In addition to enjoying this top-tier talent, visitors on-island for Reggae Sumest will also be sure to experience Jamaica’s beautiful beaches, tasty cuisine and friendly people.

“Jamaica is proud to be the birthplace of reggae music, and just as proud to host Reggae Sumfest, giving music lovers an opportunity to enjoy some of Jamaica’s greatest talent,” noted Paul Pennicook, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Reggae Sumfest is an excellent time for travelers to come to Jamaica and immerse themselves in our culture – and after their experience, we’re confident they’ll become repeat visitors.”

The week’s activities for Reggae Sumfest include:

Sumfest Beach Party on July 16

Sumfest @ Sunset Boat Party on July 17

Sumfest All White Party on July 18

Sumfest Blitz: Retro Block Party on July 19

Sumfest Heavyweight Clash on July 20

At these events, attendees will enjoy music, meet other fans and prepare for the headline musical performances to take place Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22.

As one of Jamaica’s most popular resort areas, Montego Bay has many accommodation options for Reggae Sumfest attendees. Below is a sampling of properties and current deals:

The all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay offers a beachfront location, comfortable rooms and unlimited dining – ideal for guests looking to attend Reggae Sumfest. The hotel is currently offering a 4th night free when guests book the “Getaway Package” for a minimum four-night stay from Sundays and Thursdays. Rates start at $277.44 per person.

Half Moon Resort offers 10% off the best available rate for guests who book a minimum 4-night stay at least 14 days in advance, a great value for those revelers participating in Reggae Sumfest’s weeklong lineup of parties and concerts. Guests will be awed by this iconic property in Montego Bay, which sits on 400 acres of tropical gardens and is bordered by two miles of beach. Rates start at $222.30 per room, per night. The deal also includes roundtrip airport transfers.

Round Hill Hotel and Villas ’ “Forever Summer” package gives guests one night free, plus a $100 resort credit, when they book a minimum three-night stay by June 30, 2017. The private and secluded Round Hill is set on a lush 110-acre peninsula just west of Montego Bay, making it a conveniently located home base for Reggae Sumfest patrons, while also providing a respite from the festival’s activities when needed. Rooms start at $419 per room, per night.

Additional taxes, service charges, blackout dates and other restrictions may apply for hotel packages.