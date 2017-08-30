By Derrick Scott

New York – On Saturday, August 26th, Jamaica’s Prime Minister Hon. Andrew Holness and former Prime Minister Edward Seaga, were honoured by the New York based Jamaica Independence Foundation for their contribution towards the development of Jamaica.

The Prime Minister was presented with the “Distinguished Leadership Award,” while former Prime Minister Seaga was presented with the “Nation Builder Award.”

Also honoured, was Jamaican born basketball legend Patrick Ewing, who was given the “Son of the Soil Legacy Award.”

The awards were presented on Saturday at the Jamaica ‘55 Independence Grand Gala, staged by the Jamaica Independence Foundation led by Jamaica’s Consul General to New York Ms. Trudy Deans.

In accepting the award, Prime Minister Holness paid tribute to fellow awardee Hon. Edward Seaga, whom he described as his personal hero and mentor.

He reminded the audience that Mr. Seaga was “one of the framers of the Jamaican constitution, a father of the nation, a social engineer extraordinaire and a patriot.

“Jamaica is forever indebted to you and the countless contributions you have to made to our country’s development,” the Prime Minister told Mr. Seaga.

He said he was pleased that the New York Diaspora was recognizing Mr. Seaga for his outstanding contribution to Jamaica.

Turning to Basketball legend Patrick Ewing, the Prime Minister said he embodied the spirit of the Jamaican people who excelled in their endeavours. “Your stellar contributions to sports/basketball have further cemented Jamaica’s reputation as a sports powerhouse. We acknowledge your leadership in this area, and for your ambassadorship in showcasing the talent that is present in Jamaica,” PM Holness said.

Proceeds from the Gala will go towards Jamaica 55 Legacy Project: “Women’s Inc.” Jamaica’s women’s crisis center, which deals with rape, incest and domestic violence, as well as the Garvey Elementary School in Bronx, New York, named for Jamaica’s first national hero, The Hon. Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

Prime Minister Holness commended the organizers for channeling the proceeds to Women Inc and the Garvey Elementary school and pointed out that the Government would not be relenting in its efforts to get Marcus Garvey Exonerated by the President of the United States.

The Black Tie event, which was staged, at the New York Hilton Hotel brought together some six hundred Jamaicans and Friends of Jamaica.