Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism meets with Sir Richard Branson

NEW YORK – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Honorable Edmund Bartlett, visited Washington D.C., for the 2017 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, held October 13 – 15.

At the meeting, Minister Bartlett met with business magnate and founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson.

Their meeting was timely, with Minister Bartlett’s appointment as the coordinator of the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) Disaster Recovery Working Group for the Affected States in the Caribbean, and Branson’s role as co-founder of the Caribbean and International Partners Action Dialogue on Hurricanes (CIPADH), they discussed strategies for islands affected by natural disasters in the region.

The Annual Meetings, held each fall, are attended by over 6,000 member-country delegates, observer organization representatives, members of the press and accredited civil society members.

The joint World Bank Group-IMF Development Committee and the IMF’s International Monetary and Financial Committee convened to discuss the work of the institutions. The Plenary Session of the World Bank Group and IMF Boards of Governors are also held during the Annual Meetings.

While in Washington D.C., Minister Bartlett also participated in a high-level, ministerial closed-door event titled Travel, Tourism, and Outbreaks – A Pandemic Simulation.