Jamaica’s Diaspora in the United States and Jamaican Politics

SOUTH FLORIDA – With a new Jamaican government expected to take office within days, members of Jamaica’s Diaspora in the United States are looking forward to bold policies. They want policies that impact citizens living abroad.

Prime minister Andrew Holness’ Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) won a third straight five-year term on September 3. They won 35 of 63 parliamentary seats over the People’s National Party (PNP).

Wayne Golding

Wayne Golding, an immigration lawyer based in Orlando, is eager for the Diaspora to have a voice in Jamaica’s House of Representatives.

“I really don’t think the Diaspora is asking for special policy treatment or changes as a group. However, I would want to see the formal joint select committee on the Diaspora in parliament be convened after never being actioned after so many years,” he told South Florida Caribbean News. “This may lead to even more productive vetting and discussions regarding a parliamentary voice for Diasporans. Of course, this would take all hands on deck politically to vet such a constitutional change that can only enhance democracy in Jamaica.”

The PNP had pledged to have a Diaspora representative in parliament if it won the election. That received mixed reaction from private sector groups in Jamaica.

Garfield McCook

Garfield McCook, an Atlanta-based businessman, agrees with Golding. He points to the significant contributions by Jamaicans overseas to their homeland, as enough reason for them to have a legislative presence.

“Every vote matters, let’s make it easier for the Diaspora to invest, build, and send support. And yes, a Diaspora seat in parliament is a must,” McCook stated.

Dr. Rosemarie Lewis

Dr. Rosemarie Lewis, a health care specialist who has organized many outreach programs from South Florida to Jamaica, is urging the new government to implement far-reaching incentives in its first 90 days.

“In the first three months, the government should prioritize the following policies: Streamlined voting processes that enable Diasporans to register to vote, with in-person voting requirements. Economic Incentives that offer attractive incentives for Diasporans to invest in Jamaica, fostering economic growth, initiatives promoting cultural exchange and knowledge sharing between Jamaica and its Diaspora community,” she said.

Lewis added that a Diaspora representative in the parliament “warrants consideration.”

Dr. Allan Cunningham

Dr. Allan Cunningham is honorary chairman of the Jamaica Diaspora Southern Region, which covers 13 states. He believes government engaging committed Jamaicans abroad on key issues is critical.