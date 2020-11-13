Jamaica’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mckenzie to deliver Keynote at Virtual Health Summit

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The Jamaica Diaspora Health Taskforce, one of the 15 sectoral-based Taskforces in the Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) will host its First Annual Health Summit under the theme Promoting Health and Wellness Across the Lifespan.

The Virtual Summit which will be held on Wednesday, November 18th and Thursday, November 19th is intended to forge areas of collaboration between Jamaican Healthcare professionals in the Diaspora and in Jamaica and will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the University of the West Indies Mona, Catholic College of Mandeville, the Nurses Association of Jamaica, Bellevue Hospital, Kingston & St. Andrew Health Department, Andrews Memorial Hospital, Loma Linda University, and Florida International University.

The two-day event will begin with a keynote from the Chief Medical Officer of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Jacqueline Bisasor-Mckenzie.

Additional sessions will cover: Non-Communicable Diseases, Mental Health, Geriatric Care, and Nursing Attrition.

Day 2 will continue with another keynote from Professor Denise Eldemire Shearer of the University of the West Indies as well as sessions on: Alzheimer’s Disease, Prostate Cancer, Hypertension & Stroke.

At the end of the Summit, participants will receive a Certificates of Completion and Continuing Education Units (CEUs.)

Dr. Beverly Gordon, Chair of the Jamaica Diaspora Health Taskforce remarked; “My hope is that we will provide information to members of the Jamaican community that will positively impact lifestyle practices to improve physical and mental health.”

Leo Gilling JDTAN Chairman added, “I believe this Summit is very timely and will add to the dialogue and innovative strategies around the physical and mental health needs of individuals across the lifespan.”

www.jdtan.org for details. Interested members of the medical fraternity, for whom the Summit is geared, are encouraged to visitfor details.