Jamaica’s Ambassador, Audrey P. Marks’ Christmas Message 2021

Christmas Message 2021

Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Jamaica to the Organization of American States (OAS)

[WASHINGTON, DC] – As we celebrate the Christmas season, it is a delightful privilege to bring warm holiday greetings to all Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica, as well as our partners in the United States of America.

The yuletide season holds particular significance to Jamaicans at home and abroad. It is ­­a time when we connect with loved ones, reflect on the year as it draws to a close and prepare for the New Year.

Christmas Celebration Jamaican Style

Like most Jamaicans, I look forward to celebrating Christmas in our traditional Jamaican style: Christmas dinner, including the tangy, flavorful sorrel; singing of traditional Christmas carols and Jamaican Christmas songs; sharing and exchanging gifts; volunteering to bring Christmas cheer to the needy and elderly; and simply enjoying the spirit of Christmas, while giving God thanks for all we have achieved during the course of the year.

There is no doubt that the last two (2) years have been extremely challenging for the entire globe which has been struggling to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the relative availability of COVID-19 vaccines over the last few months, the world has anticipated an exit from this pandemic and the return to some semblance of normalcy. Unfortunately, the pandemic still lingers. We must therefore pause to remember those who have suffered during this difficult time and remain vigilant in protecting ourselves.

Jamaica’s Upcoming 60th Independence

Despite the pall of gloom occasioned by the pandemic, we look forward, with hope, towards celebrating Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence in 2022. This Diamond Jubilee represents a significant milestone in Jamaica’s progress as an independent nation.

I take this opportunity to thank my fellow Jamaicans in the Diaspora for the critical role you continue to play in building a better Jamaica. Your unrelenting commitment to Jamaica’s development has certainly provided a platform for our quest to grow the economy and to ensure that Jamaica becomes the place of choice to “live, work, raise families and do business”.

On behalf of the staff of the Embassy and the Permanent Mission of Jamaica to the Organisation of American States, please accept my sincerest wishes for a joyous and holy Christmas and a delightful new year!