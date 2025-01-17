Jamaican’s Ambassador to Attend US Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies

WASHINGTON, DC – Her Excellency, Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s Ambassador to Washington, has accepted an invitation to participate in the 60th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies, marking Donald J. Trump’s return to the presidency alongside his running mate Senator JD Vance.

The ambassador’s participation centers on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2025, when she will attend the swearing-in ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol immediately followed by an exclusive Diplomatic Corps Reception and parade viewing at the Blair House, the President’s official guest house.

Liberty Inaugural Ball

The day will end with the Liberty Inaugural Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The diplomatic community will see the first dance of the new president and first lady.

The solemnity of the occasion will extend into January 21, with Ambassador Marks attending a National Prayer Service, to be held at the historic Washington National Cathedral. This traditional ceremony, which dates back to George Washington’s presidency, serves as a spiritual capstone to the inauguration festivities.

Ambassador Marks said she looks forward to working with the Trump-Vance administration. She wants to focus on areas that interest both Jamaica and the United States. This includes strengthening trade and investment opportunities. She also aims to develop energy partnerships and improve security cooperation.

Ambassador Marks will attend her fourth US Presidential inauguration. She has been to Obama/Biden, Trump/Pence, Biden/Harris, and Trump/Vance. She believes these events offer chances for informal talks with the new administration.

The invitation, extended through official diplomatic channels, represents part of a broader outreach as the incoming administration prepares to reset American foreign policy priorities.