Jamaican Playwright David Tulloch’s Play `Bad Breed’ Guarantees a Belly Full of Laughs

MIRAMAR – This Pre Thanksgiving weekend Sunshine Theatre Company, proudly presents David Tulloch’s hilarious comedy play, Bad Breed.

This is another exciting comedy/drama from the prolific pen of award winning and multi -talented David Tulloch.

The shows will be held as follows :

Saturday, November 18th Everglades High School 17100 SW 48th Ct. Miramar Fl. Showtime 8:00pm

Sunday November 19th Coral Springs High School, 7201 Sample Rd, Showtime 6:00pm

Bad Breed is a comedy/drama features the return of Maxwell ` Bashy ‘ Grant who plays the role of Pastor Joe Magnus a smooth talking samfie man who has many dalliances with the female members of his congregation.

The cast is rounded out by a talented troupe of actors namely Michael ‘Stringbean’ Nicholson, Terri Salmon, as well as new sensation Daniella `Teeta’ Gordon who brings an effervescence to the stage and newcomer Akeem Poyser who won an Actor Boy award for Best Supporting Actor. Bad Breed offers a thought provoking meditation on the struggles and sacrifices of single parenthood, the cost of deceit and the price of dignity and young love.

Advance tickets for this event are $35 for general seating, $40 for reserved seats and are available from selected Caribbean outlets including Jamaica Money outlets and Carl Seafood outlets.

Visit Sunshine Theatre to purchase tickets online, get directions to the venues and see video excerpts from the play or call them, 786-237-5493 for information.

Pre show entertainment for both venues will feature sensational Jamaican gospel singer Adrian Cunningham, come early and be blessed.

Sponsors include Western Union, Jamaica Money , Dr. Alan Mandel and National Weekly newspaper.