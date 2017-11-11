Jamaican Play, BAD BREED by award-winning playwright David Tulloch

BAD BREED is another hilarious comedy from the prolific pen of award-winning playwright David Tulloch and produced by Jam Stage Productions.

Sunshine Theatre Company, proudly presents David Tulloch’s hilarious comedy play, Bad Breed in South Florida:

Saturday, November 18th Everglades High School 17100 SW 48th Ct. Miramar Fl. Showtime 8:00pm

Sunday November 19th Coral Springs High School, 7201 Sample Rd, Showtime 6:00pm

To purchase tickets online, get directions to the venues call Sunshine Theatre Company, 786-237-5493 for information.