Jamaican Nationals Advised to Take Precautions with Hurricane Michael

MIAMI – Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair is advising all nationals in the affected areas to immediately take the necessary precautions in light of the passage of Hurricane Michael which made landfall today.

Hurricane Michael, a category four system, hit the Florida Panhandle, before churning through the Gulf Coast hitting areas in Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia.

This system is said to be among the worst natural disasters expected to hit the Panhandle, which is expected to cause extensive damage to physical and property damage.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General Office in Miami is making contact with all local government administration authorities in the States of the expected areas to be hit.

The Jamaican coordinating agencies have all been put on alert. Appealing to all nationals and residents, Consul General Mair reiterated that “we are asking our nationals in the affected areas to be alert, listen to all advisories and take all the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones”.

A large number of Jamaicans are employed in the hospitality and agricultural sectors in the United States under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Overseas Employment Programme.

Several Jamaican students are also enrolled in the tertiary institutions in the areas.

The Office of the Jamaican Consulate General can be reached at 305-374-8431 ext. 221 or 223, or by email: consular@jamaicacgmiami.org or contactus@jamaicacgmiami.org