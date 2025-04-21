Jamaican Men of Florida Reeelects Pete A. Kennedy as President

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Jamaican Men of Florida (JMOF) proudly announces the reelection of Pete A. Kennedy as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors for a second term. Kennedy, President and CEO of EMYLL LLC, continues to bring visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to the organization.

During his first term, Kennedy spearheaded initiatives that strengthened relationships amongst the Jamaican and Caribbean communities. Under his leadership, JMOF engaged in impactful events such as the Community C.A.R.E. event, which assisted nearly 1,000 Jamaicans and Haitians in Florida, and football watch parties in collaboration with the Jamaica Consulate that fostered cultural unity. The JMOF Lime events, various charity drives, and the groundbreaking Jamaican Costume Party and Jamaica Independence Motorcade further cemented JMOF’s presence as a pillar in the community.

Kennedy, a dynamic leader and best-selling author, is a past student of Kingston College in Jamaica. His professional journey includes experience with Fortune 500 companies such as T-Mobile and Wells Fargo Bank, as well as a distinguished career in leadership development.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems and a master’s in Educational Leadership from DeVry University. Recognized for his contributions to the community, the Broward County Commission designated June 20th as Pete Kennedy Day.

As he embarks on his second term, Kennedy remains committed to expanding JMOF’s outreach and fostering empowerment within the Jamaican diaspora.

Executive Leadership Team

The additional members of the executive leadership team that were elected and installed are: Kirk M. Lawrence, Vice-President , Arthney Anderson Executive Secretary and Mark Reynolds serving as Treasurer.

Elected to the 2025 Board of Directors are:

Vice Mayor Morey Wright – Director of Membership

David Muir – Director & Marketing/Public Relations Chair

Garfield Allen – Director & Special Projects Chair

Commissioner Easton Harrison – Director & NextGen Chair

Pastor Powell – Chaplain

Nick Johnson – Legal Advisor

Dr. Rupert Francis – President Emeritus

Dr. Allan Cunningham – JMOF Founder, Lifetime Member, and Honorary Board Member

The next JMOF event will be the organization’s Mother’s Day initiative at the Gateway Church in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, May 11, from 10:30 am.