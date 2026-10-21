Jamaican Lifeguard Oshane Brown Champions Water Safety at AC Hotel Kingston

Oshane Brown draws on 15 years in aquatics to serve hotel guests and encourage more Jamaicans to learn to swim.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Before guests arrive at the pool at AC Hotel Kingston, Oshane Brown is already treating the water, cleaning the furniture and arranging towels for the day.

The 33-year-old lifeguard and pool attendant brings 15 years of aquatics experience to the role. His work combines hospitality, water safety and the discipline he learned while growing up in Flamstead, in the Gordon Town area of St. Andrew.

“My day begins with prepping the pool and the surrounding area,” Brown said. “I usually treat the water in the pool, clean the furniture around the pool and lay out towels, getting the area ready for breakfast.”

Brown joined the Kingston hotel six months ago and works with its engineering department. He credits his uncle, Everton Brown, with introducing him to the industry and the property.

“It’s quite an experience being part of the team,” Brown said.

Farm Life Built a Strong Work Ethic

Brown grew up helping with daily chores on a farm in Flamstead. He said those responsibilities taught him to show up, complete the work and remain consistent — values that continue to guide his career.

He attended New Providence Primary School, Papine High School and later Knockalva. His upbringing in the hills of Gordon Town reinforced the importance of hard work and personal responsibility.

That foundation shapes the way Brown approaches even the smallest duties. Preparing a pool before breakfast may happen behind the scenes, but it directly affects the guest experience.

15 Years in Jamaica’s Aquatics Industry

Brown has worked as an assistant coach and swim instructor and has experience connected to Campion College, the University of the West Indies, and therapy and rehabilitation programs.

Those roles helped him develop skills in teaching, safety and service. They also strengthened his belief that swimming is more than recreation: It is an essential life skill that can build confidence and help people face their fear of water.

Why More Jamaicans Should Learn to Swim

Brown encourages Jamaicans of all ages to learn to swim and develop basic water-safety skills.

“We’re on an island surrounded by water, and you never know what you can experience,” Brown said. “I encourage people to learn how to swim. It can help with overcoming trauma or fear, not only in water but on land.”

His message is particularly relevant in Jamaica, where people regularly encounter beaches, rivers, pools and other aquatic environments. Swimming lessons cannot remove every water-related risk, but fundamental swimming and safety skills can support safer participation in aquatic activities.

For Brown, teaching those skills is also a way to contribute beyond his job at the hotel.

Ital Food, Reggae and Jamaican Culture

Away from work, Brown enjoys ital food and reggae music, especially the work of Bob Marley. His personal motto on food is simple: “Ital is vital.”

Those interests reflect his connection to Jamaican culture and an outlook centered on discipline, positivity and personal growth.

Making Room for Career Growth

Despite his years of experience, Brown views his position at AC Hotel Kingston as another opportunity to learn. He also acknowledges the support of his uncle, whose guidance helped open a new professional door.

His experience offers a practical message for young Jamaicans: Career paths do not always follow a fixed route. Opportunity can come through family, mentors, new environments and a willingness to remain teachable.

“Always leave room for growth,” Brown said. “The sky’s the limit.”

Service Before the Spotlight

Each morning at AC Hotel Kingston, Brown’s work begins before the first breakfast guests reach the pool. His story shows how attentive service, water-safety expertise and steady professional growth can create a meaningful impact — even when much of the work happens out of view.

At a glance: Oshane Brown is a Jamaican lifeguard and pool attendant at AC Hotel Kingston with 15 years of experience in swimming instruction, coaching, water safety, therapy and rehabilitation.