Local News

Jamaican Business Mogul Lee Issa Receives Proclamation From The Mayor of Miami-Dade

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
0 29 Less than a minute
Lee Issa Receives Proclamation From The Mayor of Miami-Dade

Lee Issa Receives Proclamation From The Mayor of Miami-Dade

MIAMI – On Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the American Friends of Jamaica Gala, Miami’s mayor Daniella Levine Cava, declared the day “Elias “Lee” Issa Day” in a proclamation to Lee Issa.  Also present was PM Andrew Holness, amongst many distinguished guests, including Lee Issa’s brother, Paul Issa.

Issa, chairman of Couples Resorts, which includes the flagship Couples Hotel in Tower Isle, St Mary, is a towering figure in the Caribbean tourism landscape. He manages four celebrated properties that collectively house over 900 rooms and employ 1,600 dedicated staff members.

Beyond tourism, Lee’s entrepreneurial ventures include Lee’s 5th Avenue Apparel Stores and the successful Richmond Estate Project in St Ann, which has provided over 1,100 homes.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 hours ago
0 29 Less than a minute
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Jamaica Passport Agency Takes Access Jamaica Expo to Florida

Jamaica Passport Agency Takes Access Jamaica Expo to Florida

March 4, 2020

Jamaican Diaspora Southern U.S. hosts IRS Tax Exempt Organization Workshop

October 9, 2006

Commentary With Winston Barnes: Sickle Cell Disease, Finding A Cure

August 4, 2016

Central Florida Caribbean-American group organizes mission trip to Jamaica

February 5, 2007
Back to top button