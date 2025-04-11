Jamaican Business Mogul Lee Issa Receives Proclamation From The Mayor of Miami-Dade

MIAMI – On Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the American Friends of Jamaica Gala, Miami’s mayor Daniella Levine Cava, declared the day “Elias “Lee” Issa Day” in a proclamation to Lee Issa. Also present was PM Andrew Holness, amongst many distinguished guests, including Lee Issa’s brother, Paul Issa.

Issa, chairman of Couples Resorts, which includes the flagship Couples Hotel in Tower Isle, St Mary, is a towering figure in the Caribbean tourism landscape. He manages four celebrated properties that collectively house over 900 rooms and employ 1,600 dedicated staff members.

Beyond tourism, Lee’s entrepreneurial ventures include Lee’s 5th Avenue Apparel Stores and the successful Richmond Estate Project in St Ann, which has provided over 1,100 homes.