Jamaican Identity Through the Eyes of Queen Simone Maghanza

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Queen Simone Maghanza, the Jamaican speaker, author and founder of the LoveUnuhSelf initiative, is expanding her bestselling self-development book Give Birth to Yuh AUTHENTICITY: Celebrate Mistakes and Rise Above Opinions into audio with a national Caribbean release on Odiyō. The audiobook, released June 28, 2026, brings her story of self-acceptance, identity and personal transformation to a regional listening platform built for Caribbean audiences and the diaspora.

Known publicly as the Authentic Queen, Maghanza has positioned the project as both a literary release and a cultural statement. The audiobook preserves her Jamaican voice, spiritual perspective and mix of English and Patois, giving listeners direct access to the delivery that has shaped her work as a global speaker and self-confidence coach.

Produced by Saeed Thomas of Sound Ojo Limited, mixed by Doujen McKenzie and published by Bambu Sparks Publishing, the audio edition draws from Maghanza’s journey through inner-city hardship, emotional abuse, identity loss and skin bleaching before arriving at what she describes as radical self-acceptance.

Give Birth to Yuh AUTHENTICITY blends memoir, Jamaican cultural expression, practical reflection and soul-stirring exercises designed to move readers and listeners beyond inspiration and into self-examination.

No. 1 Amazon Bestseller

The book has already gained traction internationally, reaching No. 1 Amazon bestseller status in four categories: Personal Transformation, Spiritual Self-Help, Black & African American Biographies & Memoirs, and Caribbean & Latin American Biographies. It also reached No. 1 on Amazon in the United States and Canada and No. 3 on Amazon UK.

For Maghanza, the commercial milestones are secondary to the message. Give Birth to Yuh AUTHENTICITY calls on readers to stop suppressing individuality to meet social expectations and instead confront the mistakes, judgments and self-doubt that can keep them from fully becoming themselves. Her signature phrase, “Give birth to yuh authenticity,” frames the book’s call to embrace one’s real story, learn from mistakes and rise above the opinions of others.

The Odiyō release marks another step in Maghanza’s growth as a storyteller and speaker. Rather than separating her Jamaican identity from her global message, she leans into the rhythm, language and cultural expression that define her voice.

“This is more than a book being turned into an audiobook,” Maghanza said. “It is my story, my voice, my perspective and my Jamaican authenticity being carried into the ears and hearts of people across the world.”

With its Caribbean-rooted storytelling, global message and practical approach to self-awareness, Give Birth to Yuh AUTHENTICITY continues Maghanza’s broader mission through the LoveUnuhSelf initiative: helping people embrace who they are, recognize the lessons inside their mistakes and move beyond opinions that once held them back. Below is a photo of Queen Simone Maghanza and Saeed Thomas, founder of the Odiyō audiobook platform.