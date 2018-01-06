Jamaican High Schools benefit from David Hunt Memorial Scholarship fund

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Ball will take place on Saturday, January 13, 2018 under the patronage of Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States.

The event will be held at the Elegant Atrium of the National Education Association (NEA) Building, located at 1201 16th Street NW, Washington DC 20036 from 8pm – 12am.

This is the sixth consecutive “Red Carpet” event, and this year, Spencer’s Financial has come onboard at the “Platinum and Naming Rights Sponsorship level.”

All the proceeds will support deserving students at two of the premier high schools in Kingston, Jamaica: Calabar and Kingston College (KC).

This year, the Organizer’s will honor the outstanding achievements of two alumni from Calabar and KC, respectively, for their dedication and philanthropic services to their alma mater: Don Phillibert, M.D., O.D. and Mr. Audley Hewett.

In addition, the principal of Calabar, Albert Corcho, and the principal of KC, Dave Myrie, will both be in attendance.

Guests will be feted with sumptuous Jamaican cuisine, entertained by the popular Bob Marley Dance Studio, along with a live band.

David “Wagga” Hunt, a distinguished past student of Kingston College (KC), was co-founder of Meadhaven United Football Club, former General Secretary of the Kingston & St. Andrew Football Association (KSAFA), former General Secretary of the Minor League Football Association, one of Jamaica’s most notable Track and Field Analysts, former Jamaica National Under-17 Football coach, and KC, Calabar High School (Calabar), and Meadowbrook High School Manning Cup coach.

Hunt led Calabar to both the Manning Cup and Oliver Shield titles in 2005 before his untimely passing in October 2007 from a heart attack. David’s passion for youth and sports were unequaled.

A scholarship fund has been established in his name (the David Hunt Memorial Scholarship) to provide scholarships for needy students at KC and Caliber.

Chairman of the David ‘Wagga’ Hunt scholarship committee, Christopher Hunt, said the goal is to continue offering scholarships to deserving students at recipient schools: KC and Calabar.

The scholarship is in its ninth year and we are pleased to announce that starting this school year, 2017 – 2018, we increased the number of scholarships, from 1 to 2 per school for a total of 4 scholarships to Grade 8 students from KC and Calabar.

The recipients are chosen from nominees received from the schools’ Grade 7 students who display commendable academic performance and attitude, are involved in co-curricular activities, and are deemed in need of financial assistance.

The scholarship period covers the students from Grade 8 to Grade 13 at a cost of approximately US$5,000 (J$600,000) per student and covers tuition, books, lunch and other related school expenses.

To date, 21 scholarships have been awarded and over US$70,800 (J$8.5 million) disbursed.