Jamaican Entrepreneur Wins $4.8 Million In Federal Grants to Serve Small and Minority Businesses

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – She is the founding president of the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce in Florida, and through her company’s consulting and contracting services, she has facilitated the procurement of billions of dollars in contracts and financing for small, minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses within the Caribbean Diaspora, and throughout Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A federal contractor with the U.S. Department of Commerce, MBDA, her company has recently been awarded $4.8 million in contracts. In an effort to continue developing and growing small and minority businesses for another five years.

This corporate executive is Marie Gill, Founder and CEO of M. Gill & Associates, Inc. In her company’s 30+ year business history, M. Gill & Associates has been exceeding expectations. This specialty consulting firm has truly risen to the occasion to provide access to capital, access to contracts and access to new and global markets to an average of 300 clients each year for the past 31 years. The services and core competencies offered by the firm include management and economic development consulting; marketing research, planning and implementation; public relations; event planning; business-to-business matchmaker conferences; entrepreneurship training; export development and growth; community outreach; strategic planning; and grant-writing services.

Career Highlights

A consummate professional, Marie Gill is the first woman, the first Black, and the first of Caribbean descent to have won the U.S. Department of Commerce contract to operate the MBDA Business Center Programs in Florida in 2001. She wears many hats! In addition to serving as the CEO of her own firm, she is also the Executive Director of the Florida MBDA Export Center, the Miami MBDA Business Center, and the MBDA CARES Act Relief Programs, serving the State of Florida, Puerto Rico and the USVI, where her performance continues to exceed expectations.

MBDA Programs

“As Operator of the various MBDA Programs in Florida and U.S. Territories, M. Gill & Associates humbly accepts and celebrates the many recognitions we have received throughout our local community, and for being the Current & Reigning Number One Performing MBDA Center among the outstanding performers in the MBDA’s National Network,” said Marie Gill. “Since our first award as MBDA Operator in 2001, we have consistently achieved Outstanding Performance in service to clients, and administration of MBDA’s programs in Florida and the U.S. Territories.” With MOUs and collaborative agreements throughout the U.S., LATAM and African Countries, Canada, and throughout the Caribbean, and an unmatched performance of over $5.9 Billion in contracts and financing that have been facilitated for its clients, M. Gill & Associates has shown that it is a strong and trusted Global Brand in the Professional Services industry.

MBDA CARES Act Relief Initiative

Gill has every right to be proud of her accomplishments, especially with her second-year funding under the MBDA CARES Act Relief Initiative. With the closing of so many businesses, she emphasized her hope that the businesses that have shown resiliency will take advantage of the wealth of opportunities that a post-COVID-19 world will provide. New business development and growth opportunities in healthcare, technology, exporting, manufacturing, construction, professional services, and the hospitality sectors are resurfacing, and only the businesses that are “ready” will be able to effectively compete and seize upon these opportunities.

Thanks to M. Gill & Associates, Inc., a CARES Act Grantee that is helping in the COVID-19 Recovery process for small and minority firms throughout the state of Florida, hope is still alive, and a negative situation (COVID) has produced positive results. Through its MBDA CARES Act Relief Initiative, and its new MBDA Programs, M. Gill & Associates, Inc. is continuing to produce outstanding results and exceeding expectations for its clients, the MBDA, and local communities across the U.S. and its Territories.

Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce

As President of the 300+ member, Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce in Florida, Marie Gill has been able to garner the support from within the Jamaican Diaspora. As well as other Caribbean business owners. She consistently encourages and helps to access opportunities to start, and grow successful businesses in the U.S. In addition to connecting with global markets.

A highly sought-after Motivational Speaker and Business Coach. Gill leaned on her Jamaican educational and business training, coupled with her Canadian and U.S. experiences, to launch her company in 1990 with a mission to help businesses succeed and grow. She and her dynamic team of multi-cultural consultants have successfully developed and managed strategic growth initiatives for small-medium-large businesses; government agencies, corporations, educational institutions, large nonprofit and international organizations that operate in the domestic and global economies.

Strategic Partnerships

Her Chamber’s MOU and partnerships with Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), with CAMACOL, Belize American Chamber, Brazilian American Chamber and the U.S. Department of Commerce have led to many successful business connections between Jamaica and members of the Jamaican, Caribbean, and Latin American Diasporas.

MBDA Business Assistance Programs

As a result of its excellent performance and the stalwart leadership of its CEO, Ms. Marie Gill, effective July 1, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce – MBDA has awarded M. Gill & Associates $4.85 million in contracts to operate a New MBDA Export Center, and a New MBDA Business Center in Florida, for the next five years to June 30, 2026.

These MBDA Business Assistance Programs have been restructured and are offering, FREE of cost: Specialized Capacity Building Training and Development – including A Certificate Training Program that is being administered by Miami Dade College; Assistance to Attract Financial Investment to Grow Minority Businesses; Bridging the Digital Divide in various communities throughout the State of Florida, by extending Broadband in targeted areas; and partnering with several local government agencies throughout Florida and the Territories, supported by Miami Dade County’s International Trade Consortium, and Broward County’s Office of Economic and Small Business Development to host a Florida Export Academy with resources to address the Export Training, Development and Growth needs of small and minority businesses.

City of Miami Hub

The City of Miami has also played an important role in facilitating the MBDA programs. “We are immensely grateful to the City of Miami, our Cost-Share Strategic Partner, for providing a Technical Assistance Hub to physically host our MBDA Programs, since 2008, and for their continuing support and partnership. The City’s support has made a significant impact on our ability to stretch the MBDA dollars to provide additional, free services to our clients,” Gill said.

With the unending passion for service of its leadership and staff, the commitment and support of partners and community, and a strong vote of confidence from the U.S. Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), M. Gill & Associates continues to exceed expectations, and has no plans to stop! For more information on M. Gill & Associates and its Programs, call 305-576-7888; E-mail marie@mgillonline.com or visit www.mbdaexport.com