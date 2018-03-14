Jamaican dancehall artist Flourgon suing pop superstar Miley Cyrus

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaican dancehall artist Flourgon has sued pop superstar Miley Cyrus for $300 million for using the hook of his hit song, We Run Things, without permission.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Flourgon, whose real name is Michael May, claims Cyrus used the line ‘we run things, things nuh run we’ for her song We Can’t Stop which was a big seller in 2013.

The 53-year-old deejay says 50 per cent of We Can’t Stop belongs to him. He has accused Cyrus of exploiting his his “unique and creative lyrical phraseology in order to establish an overarching and pervasive theme … in the realm of self-discovery and self-governing.”

Flourgon has instructed his lawyer to sue the singer and her record company Sony to block further distribution, sales, and performances of the song.

Efforts by South Florida Caribbean News to contact Flourgon were unsuccessful as he has not responded to calls.

One of the biggest names in dancehall during the 1980s, Flourgon made a name with songs like We Run Things, Bounce, Big Batty Gal and Love Mi Lover Bad.

The lanky toaster is from the Red Hills area of Kingston, Jamaica’s capital. That community had a thriving sound system movement during the 1980s and produced a number of big acts including Red Dragon, Flourgon’s younger brother; Daddy Lizard and Buju Banton.

In recent years, a number of major pop artists including Drake, Rihanna and Jay Z have sampled Jamaican dancehall songs. The practice has angered dancehall acts like Sean Paul who argue that they have not given Jamaican performers their due.