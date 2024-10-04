Jamaican Couple Celebrates 34 Years of Marriage at Couples Resorts

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – Having met at The Jamaica Telephone Company where they were both employed, Yvette and Raymond Ramsey celebrated 34 years of marriage this week at the Couples Resorts in Tower Isle, Jamaica.

The couple met in 1987 and started dating and got married three years later. The Ramsey’s attribute the secret to their longevity to their love of God, being able to forgive easily, and patience. They both attend the Faith Apostolic Ministry Church in Kingston and they have two children together. They suggest that couples should have a good friendship before they get married.

The Ramseys thoroughly enjoyed the serene and peaceful setting at Couples Resorts Tower Isle.