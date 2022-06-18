Jamaican Could Become the First Black Female City Commissioner in Tamarac

[TAMARAC] – During this weeks’ qualifying period, Dr. Kicia Daniel filed her documents to officially enter the race to become the next Tamarac City Commissioner in District 4. The election is on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Dr. Daniel was born in Jamaica and is a Plantation High School graduate. She has lived in the City of Tamarac for over a decade with her husband and two sons and has dedicate her life to service. Because of her desire to help struggling students, Dr. Daniel entered the teaching profession. For the last 23 years, she has worked with the Broward County Public School system and she is currently a principal.

“Giving back and making a difference in the lives of others is very important to me,” Dr. Daniel shared. “ I work hard each day to help students progress and believe in themselves. I care

about my community and its future. I have attended Tamarac Commission meetings and followed the issues. We deserve leaders who will put the needs of our residents first when they vote.”

Dr. Daniel believes that the City of Tamarac is a wonderful place to live and wants to ensure that it stays that way. She wants to maintain the high standard of living, keep taxes low, provide quality activities and programs for residents in all stages of life, and have safe neighborhoods.

With her experience as a Principal, leading students, teachers, and handling a multi-million dollar budget and a Doctorate of Education in Leadership, Dr. Daniel is capable, willing, and ready to serve as the next Commissioner in Tamarac’s District 4.