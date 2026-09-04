Jamaican Comedy Star Leon “Lemon” Parkins Sets Florida Premiere for First Stage Play

“Good Girl Gone Bad,” written and directed by Leon Parkins, will play Jacksonville, Palm Bay and Fort Lauderdale in November.

Veteran Jamaican comedian expands into writing and directing with a new relationship comedy

The Florida run marks the debut of “Good Girl Gone Bad” across three cities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After nearly three decades entertaining audiences in Jamaica and across the Diaspora, Leon “Lemon” Parkins is stepping into a new spotlight: writer and director.

Parkins will debut his first stage play, “Good Girl Gone Bad,” in Florida this November. He will team with fellow comic Samuel “Sammy Question” Turner for a three-city run.

The production is written by Parkins and Turner. Parkins is directing, while Turner is producing through his Fun and Laughter Production banner.

The play will run over the third weekend in November, with performances in Jacksonville, Palm Bay and Fort Lauderdale.

“‘Good Girl Gone Bad’ is full of fun and laughter, and I’m sure patrons will really enjoy the play,” Parkins said. “We’re looking at an entire weekend of fun for residents in Jacksonville, Palm Bay and Fort Lauderdale. Beyond the laughter, there are lessons to be learnt in terms of how to deal with your partner in a relationship.”

The story follows a woman frustrated by her spouse’s lackadaisical attitude. She decides enough is enough and turns her focus back to herself.

The production promises a comic ride for audiences willing to travel for the laugh.

The cast features Parkins alongside Alwayne Allen, sisters Shanette Nicholson and Latoya Nicholson, and Monique Barrett-Foster.

Parkins brings a deep stage résumé to “Good Girl Gone Bad,” having appeared in some of Jamaica’s best-known and best-loved plays, including “More Passa Passa,” “Bad Mind,” “Man Fi Get Bun,” “The Watchman” and “Crazy Landlord.” Moreover, as a stand-up comic, he has built a sizable fan base in Jamaica and throughout the Diaspora. He has earned recognition as both an actor and comedian.