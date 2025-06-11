Jamaican Comedy: Patrick Brown’s Room 513 Premiere in New York

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – Room 513, a Jamaican comedy written by Patrick Brown starring Glen Campbell, starts a six-show run in the tri-state area on June 13 at Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica, Queens, New York.

Donny McTaggart of DCM Films is one of the promoters behind the shows which are being held specifically at high schools in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

“We are hoping to attract Jamaican and Caribbean Diasporans who love our cultural presentations. Jamaicans are longing and very eager to laugh together again at our great comedic theatre presentations from our top artists,” he said.

In Room 513, Campbell plays Lance Robinson, a hotel maintenance manager, who is tempted to cheat on his wife Joy, played by Quera South. The play opened last July in Kingston and played to solid audiences over three months.

Courtney Wilson and Sharee McDonald-Russell complete the cast of Room 513.

Part proceeds from the shows will help purchase digital devices and furniture for Jamaican schools affected by Hurricane Beryl last July. The funds will also be used to cover shipping costs.

Room 513 Show Times

June 14 – Bridgeport, CT

Central High School

1 Lincoln Blvd, Bridgeport, CT 06606

Showtime: 8:00 PM

June 15 – Bronx, NY

Harry S. Truman High School

750 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY 10475

Showtime: 7:00 PM

June 27 – Hartford, CT

Weaver High School

415 Granby St, Hartford, CT 06112

Showtime: 8:00 PM

June 28 – Brooklyn, NY

Tilden High School / ITAV

5800 Tilden Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203

Showtime: 8:00 PM

June 29 – Orange, NJ

Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts

35 Winans St, Orange, NJ 07017

Showtime: 7:00 PM