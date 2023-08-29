CORAL SPRINGS — South Florida is gearing up to experience an evening of side-splitting laughter as Jamaican comedy phenomenon Dale Elliot takes the stage at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts ( 2855 Coral Springs Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7pm.

With an uncanny ability to blend relatability and cultural humor, Dale has risen to meteoric fame both within the Caribbean diaspora and globally. His uproarious skits and infectious charm have solidified his position as a household name within the Caribbean diaspora and beyond.

For tickets, please visit, https://www.daleelliottjr.com/

Cultural Crossover

As showcased on Instagram and his Dale Elliot TV channel, Dale Elliot’s comedic journey has transcended geographical boundaries, captivating the hearts of those connected to Jamaican culture and anyone who appreciates genuine, belly-aching laughter. Through his masterfully crafted sketches, Dale brings to life the quirks, traditions, and unforgettable moments of growing up in a Jamaican household.

Mimicking the distinct cadence of a Jamaican grandmother’s wise yet affectionate counsel, Dale taps into universal themes of family dynamics, cultural identity, and the sheer hilarity of navigating life’s eccentricities. His hilarious and relatable skits about growing up Jamaican on Instagram have transformed him into a household name within the Caribbean diaspora and well beyond its boundaries.

“Problem Child: Bad Pickney Tour”

These experiences paved the way for “Problem Child: Bad Pickney”, an energetic and playful recounting of his epic childhood escapades that guarantees non-stop laughter for audiences nationwide. Fans are in for a treat as he takes center stage in his first stand-up comedy tour, aptly titled the “Problem Child: Bad Pickney Tour”.

This national tour will encompass cities including South Florida, Hartford, Atlanta, Raleigh-Durham, Houston, New Jersey, Upstate New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Baltimore, Tampa, Orlando, and Los Angeles.

Dale’s charisma and viral comedic skits have amassed him an impressive 20 million monthly views on social media platforms. His standout performance as the lead in the 2020 coming-of-age film “Sprinter” further catapulted him into the spotlight, solidifying his position as one of the most promising talents of his generation. Dale continues to expand his media presence, offering his unique cultural perspective through the Dale Elliott TV podcast.

Why Dale Elliot is a Must-See

Dale Elliot’s performance promises an unforgettable evening of laughter, connecting audiences through the shared experiences of growing up Jamaican and navigating the intricacies of life. With his relatable sketches, infectious charisma, and international acclaim, Dale has become a beacon of cultural unity and comedic brilliance.

What to expect at Dale’s show

Energetic Storytelling: Dale’s energetic delivery and playful recounting of child and adulthood mishaps in a Jamaican (Caribbean) household will keep the audience engaged and laughing from the very first moment.

Relatable Humor: Everyone has their share of childhood escapades, and Dale cleverly taps into those shared experiences, turning them into comedy gold that resonates with people of all ages.

Unforgettable Entertainment: The “Bad Pickney” tour promises an unforgettable night of entertainment that will leave audiences quoting lines and sharing stories long after the curtain falls.

1:1 With Comedian Dale Elliott Jr.

Q: What accomplishment are you most proud of?

A: I have a few things, such as school, being able to support my family, and the movie Sprinter that I was in. What I really want to accomplish is ahead of me. At this point, I am more focused. I am happy with what I have done thus far, but I look forward to doing more.

Q: Describe yourself in five words.

A: Smart, handsome, charismatic, disciplined, and consistent with a little sprinkle of arrogance.

Q: What would the title of your autobiography be called?

A: Dale Elliot -The man who created his own opportunities.

Q: Who is your favorite comedian? Past or present?

A: I have a top three- Eddy Griffin, Katt Williams, and Kevin Hart

Q: The best thing about being a performer?

A: The best thing about being a performer in acting is that I can be a whole different person and see how people react. If they are feeling bad, how I made them feel throughout the day, I can change their moods.

I also like performing on the stage for stand-up comedy. I can share all my tragic or happy experiences and still get to laugh about and feel good about them while realizing that other people go through the same things as me.

Q: If you cameo on any show, what would it be?

A: The BMF Series

Q: What are your production essentials when creating your social media content and skits?

A: My essentials are a good working iPhone and sometimes a tripod and microphone.

Q: What does a typical day in the life of Dale Elliot look like?

A: A typical day includes waking up early, drinking tea, practicing breathing exercises, and watching sports (Undisputed and First Take). I go to the gym by midday, take my protein shakes, and eat some fruit.

Then, I think about an idea I want to make for a skit. After I make it, I might play some video games. Or, take a ride to Santa Monica on my bike. Then head back to the gym to stretch and do some pull-up exercises. That is my day 80% of the time.

Q: What’s been the wildest skit you have done so far?

A: I did one when I was really young, jumping off a wall and acting like I was Spartacus. I did a lot of running and jumping in that one.

Q: What has been the most challenging part of building your career?

A: The most challenging aspect of building my career is people…Working with people. And when I say that, I mean just figuring out people’s personalities and true intentions and realizing that it is more of what is done than what is said. Maturity plays a significant role as well. The more you grow in your career, the more you realize what you like and don’t like and what you are willing to do and not do. Definitely work with people, understand them, and act accordingly.

Q: Do you have any rituals to beat a creative block?

A: Not necessarily. Sometimes, I leave my house and try to find something else to inspire me.

Q: If you had to curate a playlist of your life, what songs or artists would you find there?

A: Art of Days-Julian Marley, Intro-J-Cole, A whole of Chronixx songs. I am an old soul, so Sam Cook, Alton Ellis, and Freddie McGregor.

Q: What do you always have in your fridge?

A: Water

Follow Dale on social media

https://www.youtube.com/@DaleElliottTV

https://www.tiktok.com/discover/Dale-Elliott?lang=en

https://www.instagram.com/daleelliottjr/

https://twitter.com/daleelliottjr