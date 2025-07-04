Entertainment

Jamaican Comedian Blakka Ellis Returns to the Stage in "Fantasy Joe"

Kingston, Jamaica — Legendary Jamaican comedian, actor and writer Owen ‘Blakka’ Ellis is set to bring his signature wit and decades of stage mastery to local audiences once again in the brand-new theatrical comedy, Fantasy Joe.

Known across the Caribbean and the diaspora for bringing belly laughs to audiences from the Apollo Theatre in New York to the Hackney Empire in London, Blakka Ellis is ready to remind Jamaicans why he remains one of the region’s most beloved entertainers.

Stage Play: “Fantasy Joe”

Fantasy Joe, produced and directed by Pablo Hoilett, pairs Ellis with an accomplished cast including acclaimed stage veterans Rosie Murray, Pablo Hoilett himself, and rising actress Dinagail McCalla. Together, they promise an unforgettable blend of sharp humour, relatable characters and laugh-out-loud Jamaican theatre.

The story centres on Brian Hanson, a busy corporate attorney, and his wife Mary, whose vivid imagination turns their quiet home into a comedic battlefield when an old teenage flame named Peter reappears — in more ways than one. With hidden fantasies colliding with real-life chaos, Fantasy Joe explores love, marriage, and the hilarious lengths people go to protect their secrets.

Speaking on his return to the local stage, Ellis says, “I’m excited to share the stage with this talented cast and remind people that Jamaican theatre is alive, vibrant and ready to make you laugh till yuh belly hurt!”

“With Fantasy Joe, we want to give the audience a chance to laugh at themselves — and at each other. It’s smart, funny and proudly Jamaican. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on,” Director and producer Pablo Hoilett added.

The play opens July 10 at the Courtleigh Auditorium in New Kingston, with tickets available for purchase in person and at caribtix.com

                   

