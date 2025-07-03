Jamaican CEO Kesha Christie Pens Book On Poverty To Success

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Dr. Kesha Christie—founder and managing director of KCLH Full Business Solutions Limited—will be launching her book titled The Currency of Grit on July 5.

The book, which is centered around empowerment, particularly of the disadvantaged, will detail her own story to success.

“I wanted to give a voice to the voiceless—especially those who’ve suffered in silence, like I did. I was a little girl walking the hills of Stony Hill, begging for lunch money so my siblings and I could get to school. I endured abuse, rejection, and shame. But I also discovered grit—and I wanted to show others, especially young girls, that no matter where you’re starting from, your story doesn’t have to end in brokenness,” she explained.

The book is available for preorder at www.currencyofgrit.com, or readers may pick up their purchased copy post launch at Suite 204, 218 Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 6. Other options include purchasing on Amazon or contacting the entrepreneur and author via social media at KCLH Full Business Solutions and drkeshachristie.

Meanwhile, Dr. Christie explained that the reactions of readers, so far, have been nothing short of emotional as they resonate with the touching story.

“The feedback has been deeply emotional and humbling. People have said the book made them cry, reflect, and even forgive, captivating. Many readers have reached out saying they finally felt seen—and inspired to push through their own hardships. That kind of connection has made every vulnerable page worth it,” she said.

An alumna of The Queen’s School in Jamaica, she embodies her alma mater’s motto, “Virtûte et Sapientiâ Floreat”, which translates from Latin to mean “May she flourish in virtue and wisdom”.

Her journey is one of struggle and triumph. It shows her strong desire for knowledge and self-improvement. Today, she is a respected Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). She holds a Doctorate in Business Administration and an Executive MBA from Florida International University. She also has many other certifications in finance, taxation, and corporate governance.

Dr. Kesha Christie started KCLH Full House Business Solutions in December 2015. Her goal was to help business owners grow. Dr. Christie began by selling clothes and snacks. She also took extra jobs to earn money for school. Now, she is a great example of resilience with her successful business.

“By God’s grace, it’s been tremendously successful. We’ve served clients across Jamaica and are now expanding into the CARICOM region. Our impact has gone beyond paperwork—we’re empowering entrepreneurs with knowledge and confidence. And when clients return to say we helped change the course of their business, that’s the true success,” she added.

Dr. Christie is starting her mentorship program. She is also preparing her second book. Dr. Christie encourages others in difficult situations to stay strong. She wants them to keep looking for ways to improve.