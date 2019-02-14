Jamaican Celebrity Chefs Take Center Stage at SoLa Rum, Wine & Food Festival

Sip, Taste, and Stroll under the stars at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center Grounds February 17th

LAUDERHILL – Three top Jamaican celebrity chefs announced to take the stage this Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the 4th Annual SoLa Rum, Food & Wine Festival, from 6pm to 11pm, on the grounds of the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311).

New this year, is the Sola “Tasting Pavilion,” curated by Jamaican descent Chef Chad Cherry and Belize descent Karen Cherry of Chef Kulture.

The pavilion will feature six South Florida chefs, three of Jamaican descent, who’ll use flavorful spices and ingredients in their sizzling dishes inspired by the Caribbean diaspora.

Guests can expect to see live demonstrations and enjoy the chef-prepared samples in the pavilion. In addition, attendees can stroll under the stars to sample and purchase from the local food, rum, and wine vendors. Demonstration times will be announced onsite.

Sola Celebrity Chefs

Chef Chad Cherry, Jamaican descent – With over 15 years of food service experience, Chef Cherry’s journey in the culinary field began after his diagnosis with Type 2 Diabetes and his search for better quality food and meals that support healthier eating. Chef has received numerous awards & accolades, and has had the honor of feeding President Barack & Michelle Obama.

Chef Irie Spice, Jamaican descent- A private chef and owner of “Irie Spice, Inc.” catering. He is the TV host for “Taste the Islands” on CREATE TV & PBS, which highlights the Caribbean cuisines in people’s kitchen.

Chef Andre “Sky” Walker, Jamaican descent- Inspired by his Jamaican roots and all of the surrounding natural herbs and spices incorporated to create delicious dishes in the kitchen, Chef Walker began his career at an early age. Founder of “Seasoned Leaf Catering CO,” he created this project to pay homage to the various leaves and herbs used to heighten the culinary “organsmic” experience his tasters encounter when partaking in his one of a kind well versed offerings.

Chef Rayne Stubbs– A private international chef and the only female chef featured in the Tasting Pavilion. She specializes in traveling the seven seas with her clients providing full services for short-term and long-term travel engagements including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and intimate events on- board.

Chef Terrance Williams– A private chef to NBA, NFL & MLB athletes. He is the founder of “Chefs by Nature” and believes in turning food into art for the mind, body and soul.

“Chef Kulture is ecstatic to sponsor the Tasting Pavilion at SoLa this year. Our members are some of the most prolific chefs in South Florida, and we are bringing together the best of the best on one stage,” said Chef Chad Cherry, Chef Kulture. “Guests will be able to party and eat “chef style” while sampling delicious cuisines with Caribbean, Latin, and American flair,” stated Cherry.

SoLa Rum, Food & Wine Festival highlights the soul of South Florida’s entertainment, food, blended cultures, and samples of Afro-Caribbean rums and delectable wines.

SoLa Rum, Food & Wine Festival Entertainment

This year’s music entertainment is headlined by Grammy nominated R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan , and will follow with talented lineup featuring American Idol finalist DeAndre Brackensick , and South Florida artist, April RaQuel & Kouture Funk Band .

Wine enthusiasts and dining aficionados who are looking for an elevated outing can enjoy the VIP Experience, which includes a pre-reception cocktail hour from 6pm-7pm, special gift bags, and chef prepared 3-course dinner/wine pairing presentation starting at 7pm sharp.

“Throughout these past three years, events like SoLa have strengthened the central Broward Region’s reputation as a destination for culturally diverse communities, cuisine, entertainment, and arts — a true ‘Floribbean’ lifestyle,” said Maria Munro, Managing Director, SoLa Rum, Food & Wine Festival. “We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Sullivan to our community and show her what the SoLa experience is truly like!” added Munro.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite . General Admissions tickets are $45; VIP Experience tickets for one person is $100 and $180 for two persons.

All event patrons must be 21 years old and present valid identification upon entry to the festival.