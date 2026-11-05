Jamaican-Born Tamar Hamilton Wins Broward Judgeship

The attorney and former Jamaican American Bar Association president will join Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit in January 2027.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward County voters have elected Jamaican-born attorney Tamar N. Hamilton to the circuit court bench, bringing a longtime local resident and former Jamaican American Bar Association president to Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit.

Hamilton will be sworn in in January 2027, according to the 17th Judicial Circuit’s Nov. 4 announcement.

17th Judicial Circuit welcomes Hamilton

“The 17th Judicial Circuit welcomes Judge Hamilton to the bench. We are pleased to have her join our team and look forward to all she will contribute to the Circuit,” Chief Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips said.

Jamaican roots and Broward legal experience

Hamilton was born in Jamaica and has lived in Broward County for more than 25 years. She is the immediate past president of the Jamaican American Bar Association.

An attorney, special magistrate and adjunct law professor at St. Thomas University College of Law, Hamilton brings more than 12 years of legal experience to the bench. Her practice has included civil litigation, real estate and probate matters. She graduated with honors from St. Thomas University School of Law.

Judge-elect pledges fairness and impartiality