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Jamaican-Born Tamar Hamilton Wins Broward Judgeship

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News16 minutes ago
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Tamar N. Hamilton Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit

The attorney and former Jamaican American Bar Association president will join Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit in January 2027.

 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward County voters have elected Jamaican-born attorney Tamar N. Hamilton to the circuit court bench, bringing a longtime local resident and former Jamaican American Bar Association president to Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit.

Hamilton will be sworn in in January 2027, according to the 17th Judicial Circuit’s Nov. 4 announcement.

17th Judicial Circuit welcomes Hamilton

“The 17th Judicial Circuit welcomes Judge Hamilton to the bench. We are pleased to have her join our team and look forward to all she will contribute to the Circuit,” Chief Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips said.

Jamaican roots and Broward legal experience

Hamilton was born in Jamaica and has lived in Broward County for more than 25 years. She is the immediate past president of the Jamaican American Bar Association.

An attorney, special magistrate and adjunct law professor at St. Thomas University College of Law, Hamilton brings more than 12 years of legal experience to the bench. Her practice has included civil litigation, real estate and probate matters. She graduated with honors from St. Thomas University School of Law.

Judge-elect pledges fairness and impartiality

Tamar N. Hamilton Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit
Tamar N. Hamilton

“I am deeply humbled and honored by the trust the people of Broward County have placed in me. This victory is not simply a personal achievement; it is a testament to faith, perseverance, and the power of community,” Hamilton said in a statement.

“As I prepare to serve on the bench, I remain committed to upholding the rule of law with integrity, fairness, impartiality, and respect for every person who enters the courtroom. Justice must always be administered without fear, favor, or prejudice.”

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News16 minutes ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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