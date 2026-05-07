Jamaican-Born Director Jason Ellis Brings Little Shop of Horrors to Life at Lee Center in Alexandria, VA May 14–16

ALEXANDRIA, VA — Audiences of all ages are invited to experience a spectacular, family-friendly production of Little Shop of Horrors at the Lee Center from May 14–16.

This exciting 140-minute musical production features a talented cast of 46 Alexandria youth participating in the City’s Out-of-School Time programming at local recreation centers, alongside students enrolled in Momentum Collective’s free after-school arts program.

Directed by Jamaican-born Jason Ellis, the production promises audiences an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with energy, creativity, and exceptional performances.

“This will be one of the best interpretations of Little Shop of Horrors, regardless of the cast’s age,” said Ellis. “These young performers have worked incredibly hard, and audiences will see a polished, high-quality production that showcases their talent and dedication.”

The jam-packed musical includes 15 choreographed musical numbers set to beloved songs such as Skid Row, Ya Never Know, Some Fun Now, and Mean Green Mother from Outer Space.

Little Shop of Horrors

Tailored for all audiences and age groups, the production highlights the power of youth arts education and community collaboration.

The musical is made possible through a partnership with the City of Alexandria Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities Department and Momentum Collective. For ticket information and purchases, please visit www.momentumcinc.org or email [email protected]. Tickets are selling fast, so advance purchases are encouraged.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORORS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI).