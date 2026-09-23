Jamaican-Born Author Denise Hayden Hawkins Links Self-Leadership Work to Youth Initiative

LONDON, England – Jamaican-born author and identity coach Denise Hayden Hawkins is expanding her work on self-trust and personal agency. Her charity prepares to launch a school breakfast program in Jamaica. Meanwhile, she readies a new co-authored book on identity.

Hawkins, an author, speaker and consultant, has built her practice around identity, self-trust and self-leadership. Through coaching, books and practical tools, she asks clients to examine how roles and expectations shape their decisions. She also asks whether the lives they are leading still reflect who they have become.

At the center of that work is a question drawn from her own experience: “Who am I when I strip away the roles, expectations and responsibilities that tell me who I am supposed to be?”

“Like many people, I have experienced seasons of carrying responsibility, supporting others and simply getting on with what needed to be done,” Hawkins said. “I began to understand how easy it is to become highly capable at managing life while gradually becoming disconnected from myself.”

That experience, along with coaching and continued study, led her to develop frameworks intended to help people identify the patterns beneath their choices.

Finding the ‘Coach Within’

Her book, The Coach Within: The Conversation That Changes Everything, argues that people can strengthen their judgment by learning to pause, ask better questions and listen to their own insight. They should do this rather than reflexively seeking outside approval.

The Coach Within Method™ does not reject the value of coaches, mentors or trusted advisers, Hawkins said. Instead, it treats those relationships as a way to help people become more confident in their own decision-making.

“My role isn’t to become the client’s inner voice or provide all the answers,” she said. “It is to create the space, challenge and questions that help them hear their own voice more clearly.”

Hawkins describes identity as an “inner operating system” that can influence what people believe is possible, what they consider safe, what they pursue and what they tolerate.

Her Identity Shift work asks people to examine the roles, expectations and habits that may have shaped their choices without their full awareness. The theme also runs through her forthcoming co-authored book, The Identity Shift. This book poses the question: “Who am I now, and does the life I am living still reflect that?”

Building Self-Trust Through Action

For people struggling with self-doubt, Hawkins recommends beginning with small, observable actions: keeping a promise to oneself, making a decision without repeatedly seeking outside opinions, saying no when necessary and noticing when something does not feel right.

Self-trust, she said, is not a guarantee of perfect decisions. It is confidence in the ability to learn, adjust and decide what comes next.

That approach forms part of her Self-Trust Blueprint™, in which keeping promises serves as evidence that a person can rely on their own follow-through.

Her book The Woman Beneath the Roles: Not a New You. The Real You examines how self-trust can erode when people repeatedly override their instincts, break promises to themselves or compromise their boundaries.

Personal Experience Becomes Published Work

Hawkins said publishing taught her that deeply personal experiences can carry lessons for a wider audience. The Coach Within helped her articulate the value of listening to her own judgment. Meanwhile, The Woman Beneath the Roles grew from recognizing that she had become skilled at managing responsibilities while losing touch with herself.

Her forthcoming co-authored book, The Identity Shift, considers what happens when an identity that worked in one phase of life no longer fits the next.

“When I am willing to examine what they have taught me, they can become part of what I offer others,” she said of her experiences.

Authenticity Beyond Expectations

Hawkins also encourages clients to separate their own beliefs and values from expectations they may have absorbed from others. She offers questions such as “What do I believe?” “What do I value?” “What do I want?” and “What am I tolerating?” These are designed to test whether a choice reflects personal conviction or a desire to please, prove or perform.

She distinguishes external authority — what others expect or approve — from internal authority, which she says develops through experience and tested understanding. Self-leadership does not mean ignoring advice, she said. Instead, it means weighing advice without automatically placing another person’s opinion above one’s own judgment.

Putting Reflection Into Practice

Hawkins’ work emphasizes action over insight alone. Her Identity Shift workbook ends each stage with a specific “This Week I Will” commitment.

“Action is the bridge between reflection and real change,” she said.

The same focus shapes her consulting and coaching, where ideas about identity and self-leadership are translated into everyday decisions about work, leadership and relationships.

Jamaica Breakfast Program Planned

Hawkins is also founder and CEO of 1-1 Coco, a U.K.-registered charity focused on relieving poverty and advancing education among children and young people in Jamaica.

The organization is preparing to launch First Meal Matters: The Breakfast Club at Falmouth Primary School. The initiative is being developed with the school to provide nutritious breakfasts to children who need them. The charity’s broader plans include youth entrepreneurship, mentorship, education and community empowerment.

The name 1-1 Coco draws from the Jamaican saying “one one coco full basket,” a reminder that small contributions, made consistently, can produce meaningful results.

That principle mirrors Hawkins’ approach to personal change. Transformation is often built through repeated, deliberate choices rather than a single dramatic moment.

A Growing Body of Work

Across her books, coaching, speaking and community work, Hawkins’ central message is personal agency. She emphasizes understanding one’s identity, strengthening self-trust and taking responsibility for the choices that follow.

Asked to describe herself in three words, she chose: “Grounded. Transformational. Authoritative.”

More information about her coaching, books and community work is available at denisehh.com.