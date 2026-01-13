Jamaican-Born American Kamar Samuels’ Historic Rise to Lead the Nation’s Largest School District Sparks Jubilation

NEW YORK – The appointment of Jamaican-born American Kamar Samuels as Chancellor of New York City Public Schools, the largest school district in the United States, has been met with widespread jubilation across New York. Moreover, it has resonated throughout the Jamaican Diaspora. For many, his rise represents not only a personal triumph but a powerful affirmation of the global impact of Caribbean leadership in education.

Samuels’ elevation to the role has drawn praise from educators, policymakers, and community leaders. They see his journey as a testament to perseverance, service, and the transformative power of public education.

Among those celebrating the milestone is New York City Council candidate and fellow Jamaican educator Lawman Lynch, who underscored the historic nature of the appointment. “As a fellow Jamaican educator, I extend my warmest congratulations to Kamar Samuels on his appointment as New York City Chancellor,” Lynch said. “This historic milestone reflects not only his professional excellence, but also the enduring contributions of Caribbean educators whose commitment to equity, rigor and service continues to shape global education systems. I trust that his tenure will be marked with wisdom, courage, and transformative impact for the children and families of New York City.”

International award-winning education consultant Dr. Karren Dunkley also praised Samuels’ leadership, pointing to firsthand experience working alongside him on a New York State education initiative.

“His appointment is a powerful reflection of his leadership, vision, and longstanding commitment to public education,” Dunkley noted. “This achievement represents an important milestone not only for him, but for the broader community he continues to serve with excellence. I witnessed his strategic insight, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to student success. His appointment is both well-earned and deeply inspiring.”

Former JAMPACT President and Director of the Give to Jamaica Foundation, Keisha Phipps, echoed those sentiments, emphasizing Samuels’ lifelong commitment to service and community empowerment.

“Throughout his professional career and volunteer life, including two terms as President of JAMPACT in 2006 and 2008, Kamar has consistently led with purpose and passion,” Phipps said. “Recently, when we discussed the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa, his immediate response was to launch a fundraiser. That’s who he is at his core. New York City’s students and families are gaining a leader who doesn’t just talk about service; he embodies it.”

A Journey Rooted in Education and Faith

In an exclusive conversation with South Florida Caribbean News, Samuels reflected on the journey that took him from Jamaica to the helm of America’s largest school system.

“I grew up as a part of two big families,” he shared. “Education and the Bible were the two most important things in my grandparents’ households. I have always believed in the transformative power of education.”

Educated at Hope Valley Experimental School in Jamaica, an intentionally integrated environment, Samuels later attended Jamaica College before migrating to the United States. He graduated from Baruch, a CUNY institution in New York City. Those experiences, he says, cemented his belief in public education as a pathway to social mobility. “Public education is very important to me, including at the tertiary level,” he explained. “Because it provides a strong pathway for social mobility.”

Jamaican Roots, Global Leadership

Samuels credits his Jamaican upbringing with shaping his leadership philosophy and resilience. “Being Jamaican, we have a saying: ‘We likkle, but we tallawah,’” he said. “I’ve always been comfortable in the role of the underdog.”

He noted that being perceived as an underdog, even during the process of becoming Chancellor, allowed him to sharpen his focus and clarify his strengths. “There’s also a saying about taking a rough life easy,” he added. “I take on daunting challenges but keep the joy in the work. I stay focused on outcomes and success.”

A Milestone for the Caribbean Diaspora

For Samuels, the appointment carries deep personal significance as an immigrant and member of the Caribbean Diaspora.

“It highlights that it’s important to love what you do, be good at it, and be willing to work the hardest in the pack,” he said. “I hope this can inspire others in the Caribbean Diaspora to find their element, something they are passionate about and good at, and pursue it fully.”

Mentorship and Inspiration

When asked about key influences along his path, Samuels singled out Jamaican-born educator Dr. Dorita Gibson, a former First Deputy Chancellor of New York City Schools. “She served as a North Star for me,” he said. “The level of grace and integrity she brought to the work, without drawing attention to herself, was truly inspiring.”

A Message to Students

Samuels hopes his story resonates with students across New York City, particularly Black and immigrant youth. “Choose what you want to do,” he advised. “Make sure you’re passionate about it. Stay open to all opportunities.”

Priorities for the Nation’s Largest School System

As Chancellor, Samuels is focused squarely on improving outcomes for students across the district.

“My priorities include improving literacy rates, developing a common language around how we teach Math, and continuing to raise proficiency in both Math and English,” he said.

His cultural background, he added, reinforces the importance of effort and discipline in achieving success. “One thing I’ve learned is that you cannot achieve anything without effective effort,” Samuels noted. “We must inspire students to develop the skills and work ethic needed to pursue whatever they want to do.”

As celebrations continue across the Diaspora, Kamar Samuels’ rise stands as a symbol of possibility. It is proof that from Jamaican classrooms to New York City’s public schools, leadership rooted in purpose, culture, and service can shape the future for millions.