Jamaican Association of Miami-Dade Educators Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

by Lloyd Cohen, PhD

MIAMI – The Jamaican Association of Miami-Dade Educators (JADE) will be celebrating its 25th Year as a 501(3) C (non-profit), service and professional organization.

Members and friends will commemorate the occasion with the Annual Scholarship Award Banquet and Dance on May 11, 2019, commencing at 9pm at Miami Marriott Dadeland Hotel, located at 9090 S. Dadeland Boulevard.

Once again, members will be recognizing and presenting some well deserving high school graduates with scholarships in the amount of $1,000.00 each in recognition of their scholastic achievement and community service.

It certainly promises to be a celebratory event with live entertainment including dancing, singing, skits, followed by the “lighting-up” of the dance floor with music provided Cosmic Force.

We will be honored with the presence of the newly appointed and versatile Jamaican Consul General, Hon. Oliver Mair.

The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of scholarship to the winners who will be introduced to the audience, and given the opportunity to talk about themselves.

Cover charge for the event is $70, which includes entertainment and a specially prepared four course meal by the hotel, along with Starbucks coffee, and Tazo Tea Station as well as nonalcoholic beverages. A cash bar will provide alcoholic drinks.

Since the inception of JADE in 1993, the organization began with activities commencing with citizenship drive, distribution of toys to inner city children, donation of Thanksgiving Baskets to indigent families here in the United States.

The association has since extended its outreach to schools and other institutions in Jamaica by adopting schools and presenting instructional materials.

In addition, JADE collaborated with other organizations such as the Jamaican Ex-Police Association of South Florida, Don Daly Medical Mission, and other enterprises to provide assistance and resources (such as books, toys and audio-visual equipment) to institutions such as libraries and hospitals.

JADE members have mentored students, conducted Educational Community Forums, and participated in Diaspora Conferences locally and in Jamaica.

To date, JADE has donated close to $100,000 (U.S. dollars) scholarships to students in the US, and to a lesser extent in Jamaica.

Members have visited close to twenty schools and other institutions in Jamaica. Those schools have been the recipients of books, school supplies for teachers and students, instructional audio-visual equipment (computers, projectors, televisions) toiletries, and educational toys for the children.

Children are treated with ice cream and other goodies and given individual gift bags each time the JADE team visits a school.

Other miscellaneous donations include a stove, shoes and socks for the children, sport items such as soccer balls and science equipment.

Dr. Cohen, Past President recalled a statement made by the Principal of Easington Primary School in St. Thomas: “We appreciate the school supplies, but if we could get a stove to prepare hot meals for the children, we would be so grateful.” JADE had never donated appliance before, but members were so touched by her request, that they purchased a commercial stove and had it delivered to the school.

Everyone is welcome to celebrate this milestone with us. Send us an email at mpowis@bellsouth.net, or lgcohen@bellsouth.net.