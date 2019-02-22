by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Even with the dynamics of the Internet, many Jamaican artists still look to record companies in Europe, North America and Japan to help promote their music.

Case in point, brothers Fabion and Toval McLean, known professionally as Felch and Tovi Soul.

Since early 2018, they have collaborated with In-Ex Records, an independent British company on singles and an EP. The latter, Will You be There, was released in February of that year.

Their latest project for the London-based label is the song, Table Turn.

Felch, at 35, is older by two years. He once recorded for Shaggy’s Big Yard Records and knows the importance of strong label support.

“It helps by opening up different avenues in which we are learning the business part of the music on an international level. In-Ex is a label that helps to nurture young, undiscovered talent. We benefit from that because they help to promote our natural diversity,” he said.

That diversity is a blend of dancehall, Rhythm and Blues and pop that can be heard on the seven-song Will You Be There.

The siblings also cut separate songs for In-Ex Records which was formed 12 years ago. Felch’s effort is While I’m Young with reggae singer Yaksta Carvanie while Tovi Soul did I Wanna Be.

Jamaican artists have a long association with British grassroots companies who pushed their music from the 1960s to 1980s through West Indian dances and clubs, mainly in London, and cities like Birmingham and Notingham.

Trojan, Jet Star, Greensleeves and Fashion Records were largely responsible for giving a dancehall/reggae a presence in the United Kingdom.

Several of In-Ex’s acts, including Beres Brown and Boom Steppa, are underground Jamaican dancehall performers looking for mainstream recognition. The company’s roster also includes De-Archbishop, a Nigerian gospel singer.