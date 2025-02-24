Jamaican Artiste King Swagah Inspires with Music

SOUTH FLORIDA – Florida-based Jamaican artiste King Swagah has released an inspirational track titled Ghetto Stars that he hopes will motivate listeners.

Produced by J Sharp with whom the artiste has been working since 2008, the track was officially released on January 23.

“I wrote this for the poor people worldwide so they can build back their self esteem. So far, the response has been good and my long term goal is to keep doing positive, inspirational and encouraging music for my fans worldwide. I also want to give back and help out many people,” the artiste whose given name is Elvis Paisley said.

The entertainer, who has been a music professional for almost two decades is known for other tracks such as Journey, Not Giving Up, Harder and Prosperity.

King Swagah grew up with a father who had a sound system. He was also close to the famous producer Jack Ruby. These experiences have greatly influenced his music. Jack Ruby is known for his work with Burning Spear in the 1970s.

In the meantime, the St Mary-born Ocho Rios High School graduate is urging new artists to create more positive songs.

“I’m a 1974 baby, meaning, I grew up listening to the 80s and 90s dancehall artistes. From the 2000s, it has changed to a more negative message for the people. Still, I’m going to remain positive with this new generation of dancehall artistes. In my own opinion, they just need to start writing some positive music and secure what Bob Marley and others started us out with some good music,” King Swagah said.