Jamaican Artist Guy Harvey Raises Funds for Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts

World-Renowned Artist Supports Jamaica’s Recovery

FORT LAUDERDALE – Internationally acclaimed artist, conservationist, scientist, and entrepreneur Dr. Guy Harvey has partnered with Food For the Poor-Jamaica to bolster ongoing relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa’s devastating impact across Jamaica.

Limited Edition “Big Up Jamaica” T-Shirt Now Available

For a limited time, supporters can purchase the exclusive “Big Up Jamaica” t-shirt, which features original artwork by Dr. Harvey. The design highlights a marlin and tuna set against the Jamaican flag, representing the island’s enduring strength and resilience. This special-edition shirt is available exclusively online.

100% of Profits Go to Food For the Poor-Jamaica

Each t-shirt is priced at $28, with all profits being donated directly to Food For the Poor-Jamaica. This respected charity is dedicated to transforming lives and restoring hope for the island’s most vulnerable communities.

About Food For the Poor-Jamaica

Food For the Poor-Jamaica, through the support of donors and partnerships, provides essential resources such as food, water, housing, medical aid, and educational assistance to families in need. Their ongoing programs are crucial in aiding communities facing hardship, especially in the wake of natural disasters.

A Message from Dr. Guy Harvey

“As a Jamaican native, this cause is incredibly important to me and I want to help out as much as I can,” said Dr. Harvey. “Hurricane Melissa displaced families, damaged communities and created urgent needs island-wide. By purchasing this shirt, people can directly help Food For the Poor-Jamaica provide critical supplies, support rebuild efforts and bring relief to those who need it most.”

How You Can Help

Purchase the “Big Up Jamaica” t-shirt online for $28.

for $28. Share news of this initiative with friends, family, and social networks to maximize support.

Know that every purchase goes directly to providing food, shelter, and hope to families in urgent need across Jamaica.

Together, we can “big up” Jamaica and help communities recover and rebuild stronger than ever.