Meet & Greet held for Jamaican-American Mayoral Candidate for Mount Vernon, Andre Wallace

Miss Dream Castle Pageant Director Co-Host Meet & Greet for Andre Wallace

NEW YORK – Miss Dream Castle Founder and Pageant Director Gwen Nicks-James and Attorney-At-Law Lauren P. Raysor, Esq. recently co-hosted a meet & greet for Jamaican-American mayoral candidate for Mount Vernon Andre Wallace.

Wallace, who currently serves as Mount Vernon City Council President has decided to throw his hat in the ring is one of the strong contenders in the June 25 Democratic primary and looking to unseat incumbent Mayor Richard Thomas.

Among his top priorities are job training and increasing economic development in an effort to ease the burden on residents “as right now most of the taxes earned by the City are brought in by homeowners,” stressed Wallace.

On Monday night, facing off in their first primary debate in front of a standing room only crowd inside the Grace Baptist Church on South 6th Avenue, Mr. Wallace said that Mount Vernon needs to overhaul its government.

“We have to work to change it together. There is none of us up here that will be elected that really believes, and I’m hoping the others believe the same, that we can do it by ourselves,” remarked Wallace.

