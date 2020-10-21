Jamaican Actor Paul Campbell Pays Courtesy Call on Consul General Oliver Mair

MIAMI – Jamaican actor, Paul Campbell paid a courtesy call on the Consul General Oliver Mair last Thursday (Oct. 15), at the Consulate office in downtown Miami.

Campbell, described as Jamaica’s most popular contemporary actor of screen and stage is recognized internationally for his distinct roles in many films and on stage performances.

A biographical motion picture was released by the actor, titled “Paul Campbell: The Life and Times of a Jamaican Movie Star”. The biopic highlights his life story including his journey to stardom as an actor, and also covers aspects of Jamaican life and culture.

An accomplished painter, Campbell has exhibited his work locally and overseas. He attended the Edna Manley School of Drama in Kingston and has been the recipient of several awards for excellence of performance in film and television both at home and overseas.