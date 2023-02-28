Jamaica Welcomes New Non-Stop Frontier Service From Three Gateways

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Continuing to expand gateways and ease of access to the island for US travelers, Jamaica welcomed new nonstop air service from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) with Frontier Airlines. In keeping with Jamaica’s warm island culture, the inaugural flight was celebrated with traditional festivities upon departure from the airport and arrival to the island.

The new flight, operating three times per week, will be the only non-stop service from the Denver market, opening this important region to the destination. The new service marks the third new launch with Frontier Airlines this week, with the airline inaugurating new flights from St. Louis on Thursday along with Chicago Midway expected today. In addition, Frontier Airlines will launch new service from Dallas in May which will bring the total number of gateways with Jamaica to nine.

Growing Partnership

“I am pleased to welcome this new service from Frontier as we continue to grow our partnership together, said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism. “It has been a banner week for Jamaica and the airline with our launches in St. Louis, Chicago, and Denver. It is a testament both to our strong partnership and the continued strong interest in Jamaica as a destination for U.S. travelers.”

“These new services will provide ever easier ways for our visitors to get to our shores and begin to connect with our rich culture and scenic adventures,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

Growth in Montego Bay

“Our growth in Montego Bay and across the island is unmatched,” said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Our expansion to three popular American destinations provides tremendous opportunity for Jamaicans who are eager for even more convenient and affordable travel options. Furthermore, we are thrilled to bring additional tourism and economic impact to Jamaica through this new service which will allow even more travelers from the U.S. to enjoy the island’s stunning beaches, communities, and resorts.”

In addition to a special welcome from Jamaica Tourist Board representatives at the departure gateway in Denver, the jet received a high-spraying water salute on the runway upon arrival from MBJ Airport’s Emergency Response Service firefighting unit. A Jamaican flag was flown from the cockpit, and disembarking passengers were greeted by officials from the Jamaica Tourist Board, Ministry of Tourism and the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association. In keeping with tradition, gifts were presented to the pilots and crew of the flights in appreciation of their service during welcome receptions to close out the festivities.

Frontier Airlines’ non-stop flights to Montego Bay from Denver and St. Louis three times weekly and Chicago one time weekly.