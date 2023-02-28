Travel

Jamaica Welcomes New Non-Stop Frontier Service From Three Gateways

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 days ago
0 53 2 minutes read
Frontier Airlines Flights to Jamaica
It was smiles all around at the Sangster International Airport as Jamaica welcomed the inaugural Frontier Airlines from Denver Colorado. Hon Edmund Bartlett (fourth right) performed the symbolic ribbon cutting and is joined by (L-R): Francine Carter-Henry, Manager, Tour Operators and Airlines, Jamaica Tourist; Shane Monroe CEO MBJ Airports Limited; Robin Russell, President, Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association; Richard Vernon, Deputy Mayor, Montego Bay; Audley Deidrick, President and CEO Airports Authority of Jamaica; Alfredo Gonzalez, Manager for International and Domestic Sales, Frontier Airlines and William Evans, Senior Manager, International Marketing and Sales, Frontier Airlines.

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Continuing to expand gateways and ease of access to the island for US travelers, Jamaica welcomed new nonstop air service from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport (MBJ) with Frontier Airlines. In keeping with Jamaica’s warm island culture, the inaugural flight was celebrated with traditional festivities upon departure from the airport and arrival to the island.

The new flight, operating three times per week, will be the only non-stop service from the Denver market, opening this important region to the destination. The new service marks the third new launch with Frontier Airlines this week, with the airline inaugurating new flights from St. Louis on Thursday along with Chicago Midway expected today. In addition, Frontier Airlines will launch new service from Dallas in May which will bring the total number of gateways with Jamaica to nine.

Frontier Airlines Flights to Jamaica
It was smiles all around at the Sangster International Airport as Jamaica welcomed the inaugural Frontier Airlines from Denver Colorado. Hon Edmund Bartlett (fourth right) performed the symbolic ribbon cutting and is joined by (L-R): Francine Carter-Henry, Manager, Tour Operators and Airlines, Jamaica Tourist; Shane Monroe CEO MBJ Airports Limited; Robin Russell, President, Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association; Richard Vernon, Deputy Mayor, Montego Bay; Audley Deidrick, President and CEO Airports Authority of Jamaica; Alfredo Gonzalez, Manager for International and Domestic Sales, Frontier Airlines and William Evans, Senior Manager, International Marketing and Sales, Frontier Airlines.

Growing Partnership

Frontier Airlines flights to Jamaica
Hon Edmund Bartlett (second left) Minister of Tourism, greets Jennifer Niedergeses, Captain Frontier Airlines and her crew members on their maiden flight from Denver Colorado to the Sangster International Airport. Audley Deidrick (left), President and CEO Airports Authority of Jamaica joining in welcoming the crew.

“I am pleased to welcome this new service from Frontier as we continue to grow our partnership together, said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism. “It has been a banner week for Jamaica and the airline with our launches in St. Louis, Chicago, and Denver. It is a testament both to our strong partnership and the continued strong interest in Jamaica as a destination for U.S. travelers.”

“These new services will provide ever easier ways for our visitors to get to our shores and begin to connect with our rich culture and scenic adventures,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

Growth in Montego Bay

“Our growth in Montego Bay and across the island is unmatched,” said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Our expansion to three popular American destinations provides tremendous opportunity for Jamaicans who are eager for even more convenient and affordable travel options. Furthermore, we are thrilled to bring additional tourism and economic impact to Jamaica through this new service which will allow even more travelers from the U.S. to enjoy the island’s stunning beaches, communities, and resorts.”

In addition to a special welcome from Jamaica Tourist Board representatives at the departure gateway in Denver, the jet received a high-spraying water salute on the runway upon arrival from MBJ Airport’s Emergency Response Service firefighting unit. A Jamaican flag was flown from the cockpit, and disembarking passengers were greeted by officials from the Jamaica Tourist Board, Ministry of Tourism and the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association. In keeping with tradition, gifts were presented to the pilots and crew of the flights in appreciation of their service during welcome receptions to close out the festivities.

Frontier Airlines’ non-stop flights to Montego Bay from Denver and St. Louis three times weekly and Chicago one time weekly.

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 days ago
0 53 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Marigot Bay Saint Lucia Launches Winter Sun Campaign

Saint Lucia Launches Winter Sun Campaign

October 6, 2020

Caribbean Tourism Day 2007 message from British Virgin Islands Minister of Tourism

November 5, 2007

Break Away Moments is going ‘crusin’…..

June 11, 2007
Cayman Islands Celebrates 7,000 Room Stock Milestone

Cayman Islands Celebrates 7,000 Room Stock Milestone

November 16, 2019
Back to top button