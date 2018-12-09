Diaspora urged to encourage universities and companies to choose Jamaica for their educational seminars and research

by Derrick Scott

Washington, D.C. -“The Jamaica Diaspora is uniquely poised to play a dual role of supporting education while helping the growth of our tourism.” That was the message Education Minister Senator Ruel Reid pitched in New York to members of the Diaspora, calling for their support to use their vast influence to encourage universities and companies to choose Jamaica for educational seminars and academic research.

“Conventions and seminars comprise a large chunk of the travel and tourism market and Jamaica is keen on getting a fair slice of that market,” he argued, telling members of the diaspora they were “key players in the thrust to educate our people to the highest standards and improve our economy to enable better living conditions especially for the more vulnerable in our society.”

He made the remarks as he stood in for Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, at the 24th Annual Fundraising Scholarship Gala and Awards organised by Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO). The event was held Saturday, December 1, at the Hilton JFK Hotel in New York.

Minister Reid explained that as technology develops, “knowledge has emerged as the world’s largest industry and we believe that with our climate, our range of visitor accommodations and facilities such as the Montego Bay Convention Centre and the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston, we have the ideal conditions to foster intellectual discourse and creative exploration.”

He identified initiatives on which diaspora support was being sought, beyond the traditional areas of support, notably the National Education Trust (NET) and its Pledge2build initiative in partnership with the Jamaican Diaspora Education Task Force (JDETF), JN Foundation and the Early Childhood Commission (ECC) to raise funds for capital improvement of early childhood and primary institutions across Jamaica.

The Minister said that tourism, now the leading industry in Jamaica under the leadership of Minister Bartlett, was playing its role in helping the country to provide the level of care for children to foster their growth and educational development. “As the strongest pillar supporting gross domestic product, government looks to tourism for strong support in foreign exchange earnings and job creation.”

In that connection, the Education Minister said the island’s high schools were providing valuable human capital to the vital tourism industry, through the Jamaica Center of Tourism Innovation (JCTI).

Since its launch less than a year ago, the JCTI has certified some 450 hospitality workers, among them: certified hospitality educators; certified hospitality supervisors; chefs, including executive chefs, sous chefs, culinarians and pastry culinarians; and individuals certified to serve as certified hospitality analysts, Minister Reid reported. And it expects to conclude training for 20 tutors being readied to deliver Spanish language training and certification, in January 2019.

The Education Minister further touted the partnership in Jamaica to deliver “top-class training to thousands of students at the secondary level in hospitality,” notably through the (JCTI).

He also thanked COJO, which, since 2012, has given scholarships to deserving wards of the state back in Jamaica, totaling over J$15 million. “Your support affords the recipients to lift themselves up, tap into their inner talents and excel as leaders in their chosen field,” he said, referring to “the social outcasts of today becoming men and women of tomorrow of whom we all can be proud.”

Turning to COJO and its work, Minister Reid commended founder Gary Williams and the many individuals helping to realise the aims and objectives of the organization, he said COJO’s values are built on the foundation that concurs with our thinking.

The Government is committed to ensuring that Jamaica produces a well-educated population that will continue to lift standards and see us develop to the class of a first world country overtime…. Your mission therefore, of helping to improve the health, education and general well-being of underprivileged children has our endorsement.