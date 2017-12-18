Jamaica Voted World’s Leading Cruise and Wedding Destination

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica was once again awarded the World’s Leading Cruise Destination at the 24th Annual World Travel Awards during a black-tie event at the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa in Vietnam on December 10th.

Additionally, the Jamaica Tourist Board was awarded Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board.

World Travel Awards ™ was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

“We’re honored to be recognized as the World’s Leading Cruise Destination 2017,” said Donnie Dawson, Jamaica’s Acting Director of Tourism. “This award is an affirmation to our tourism partners that our collective efforts to promote destination Jamaica have proven to be successful. We will continue our tireless efforts to grow our tourism product to enable our visitors to have memorable experiences in the Home of All Right.”

The island was also voted World’s Leading Wedding Destination for the third time since the category began in 2014.

A complete list of awards, including those won by tourism partners are as follows: