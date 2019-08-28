Jamaica USA Chamber to Stage Major Trade and Investment Forum in South Florida

DAVIE – In celebration of its 15th Anniversary, the Jamaica-USA Chamber of Commerce (JAUSACC), in association with Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), will host its Trade & Investment Forum, Recognition Luncheon and B2B Matchmaker Conference on August 29th from 10:30 am to 4:00 p.m. at the Signature Grand, 6900 West State Road 84 in Davie.

Senator Don Wehby, Independent Member of the Jamaican Upper House of Parliament, will lead the in-bound delegation from Jamaica, and deliver a special presentation on Jamaica’s Economic Development.

Fresh from his pivotal role as Chairman of the 8th Jamaican Diaspora Conference held in Kingston in June, and as CEO of GraceKennedy Ltd., Sen. Wehby is a formidable candidate to inform the business community and members of the Diaspora on the status of the Jamaican economy and why it is ripe for trade and investment at this time.

World renowned Jamaican Architect, Gordon Gill, will fly in from Chicago to share his experiences growing up in Jamaica, as an international scholar, and his experiences who has risen to the top of his field, having designed some of the most intricate and elaborate structures, including the world’s tallest tower—the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia.

In his honor, the Jamaica USA Chamber will present the Gordon Gill Architectural Scholarship to a Jamaican student of architecture, currently enrolled in the University of Technology in Jamaica.

Global Trade Forum

During the Global Trade Forum from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. JAMPRO, the Jamaica Stock Exchange, the National Land Agency, Enterprise Florida, EXIM Bank US, Black Business Investment Fund and others will bring up-to-date information and tips on current investment opportunities, trading of products and services, forming business linkages, establishing a business in Jamaica, business needs that JAMPRO’s partnership with the Jamaica USA Chamber can address, and new strategies to support Florida-based businesses, and for promoting greater participation from the Diaspora in Jamaica’s economic growth.

“Jamaica has a strong history of producing world class quality products and our Chamber is delighted to partner with JAMPRO, the Government of Jamaica, and various Jamaican companies to showcase Brand Jamaica, and to help the general community. We anticipate a very successful conference,” stated Marie Gill, President of the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce.

Interested corporations, small businesses and individuals looking for products and services of a high standard, looking to engage in international trade, joint ventures, or to meet one-on-one with expo exhibitors to discuss potential partnerships, and negotiate for business opportunities, can achieve all of this in one location, at the “Trade Jamaica – Invest Jamaica” Conference on August 29th.

Major sponsors to date include: Grace Kennedy, LEASA Industries, JAMPRO, EXIM Bank, Jamaica Stock Exchange, National Land Agency, MBDA Export Center, IMC Investment Group, and M. Gill & Associates, Inc.

Cost to attend is $60 per person.

In recognition of its 15th Anniversary, the Jamaica USA Chamber is including a one—year membership with each purchase.

Registration, Sponsorship, General Information are available at the Conference Secretariat at: 786.515.0670; 305.576.7888; OR Email: marie@jamaicausachamber.org OR register online here.