Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce Honors Community Leaders

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce held its 22nd Awards Soiree on August 30 at The Venue in Fort Lauderdale. As is custom, the event honored Jamaicans in the Diaspora. It also offered scholarships to two students in Jamaica.

Milestone Awards were presented to Lauderhill City mayor Denise Grant for Government Leadership. They were also presented to Miramar City commissioner Carson “Eddy” Edwards for Government Service. Others awarded included Dr. Rose Marie Lewis (Total Healthcare Services), Dr. Allan Cunningham (Community Service), and Xavier Murphy (Media Pioneer).

Milestone Honorees are nominated by members of the Chamber’s board. Suggestions are also submitted by members. Requirements for consideration are: must be of Jamaican descent; have at least five years of contributions and accomplishments in their respective fields. They should also be a member of the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, they must provide information and references to validate and support their community activities.

Marie Gill, president of the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce, said the event was attended by over 330 persons. This included administrators from the Jamaica Stock Exchange, JN Money Services, and Victoria Mutual Wealth Management.

Many people, she noted, expressed interest in either joining or corresponding with the organization.

Gill addressed the importance of ceremonies like the Awards Soiree.

“Events like this provide a credible platform for Jamaican businesses and would-be entrepreneurs to increase their visibility in Florida, throughout the U.S., and provide a two-way connection between Jamaican businesses in Jamaica and in the U.S.,” she said.

Scholarship Recipents

For the sixth straight year, the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce presented scholarships to two Jamaican students. The 2025 recipients are Kareef Archad and Evelin Sorto, who attend the University of Technology in Kingston where they are part of the Faculty of the Build Environment.

The scholarships are financed by Gill and Jamaican architect Gordon Gill (no relation). To date, nine students have been awarded scholarships.

Heather Gordon, secretary of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, received the President’s Award for exemplary service.